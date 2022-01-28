Australia’s Cheapest Lamborghini Is Only $18,000… But There’s A Big Catch

Owning a Lamborghini is one’s way of announcing to the world that “you’ve made it.” Visually dramatic, insanely fast, rare and refined… The Italian performance car brand is a by-word for excess, exoticism and luxury.

Australia’s cheapest Lambo, however, is none of those things. It’s not even a car. But it is only $18,000 – or about a tenth of what you’d expect to pay for even the cheapest Lamborghini supercars. Meet the Lamborghini 1060 Premium.

That name might not have the same cache as, say, ‘Aventador’, but its stats might impress you. It’s got a 60-speed transmission, four-wheel-drive and is powered by a 6.0L straight-six. It also makes 395.1Nm of torque at only 1400rpm. That sounds insane! But it also only makes 78.3kW, it’s a diesel, and it weighs over 4 tonnes.

In case you hadn’t guessed by now, the cheapest Lambo in Australia is a tractor. Which might leave you with a few questions. Since when did Lamborghini make tractors?

Actually, Lamborghini’s been making tractors longer than they’ve been making cars. Ferruccio Lamborghini, an enterprising mechanic and thrillseeker from Northern Italy, built his fortune making tractors and farm equipment using left-over military equipment in the wake of WWII, eventually becoming one of Italy’s richest men and one of Europe’s major tractor manufacturers.

Indeed, Signore Lamborghini only entered the car business after a negative interaction with Enzo Ferrari. The apocryphal story goes that Lamborghini, dissatisfied with the after sales service and general reliability of his Ferrari 250 GTs, raised his misgivings with Old Man Ferrari himself – who rudely dismissed the tractor magnate.

Lamborghini was then inspired to make his own sports car; one more luxurious, reliable and higher performance than Ferrari’s offerings. Lamborghini’s first production car, the 350 GT, launched in 1964 and was an immediate success… Much to the chagrin of Ferrari, we imagine.

Lamborghini Trattori is now a completely separate business entity to Automobili Lamborghini, but continues to produce high-quality tractors and farm equipment to this day. They’re not really the supercars of the tractor world or anything like that, though.

The tractor brand recently received a publicity boost when former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson bought a modern Lamborghini Trattori R8 270 DCR for the filming of his new TV show, Clarkson’s Farm.

Anyway, back to our 1060 Premium. Up for sale in Rossmore, an outer rural suburb of Sydney, this Italian Stallion is a bit of a bargain. Yes, the aircon needs a re-gas and the 3 point linkage needs new draft control sensor (we’re not going to pretend as if we know what that means) but for only $18,000, it’s a hell of a lot of tractor… And a hell of a lot of Lamborghini.

Let’s face it, you’re not going to win any drag races and you’re not going to pick up any dates in it (it’s only got one seat anyhow), but we can’t think of a better way to get into Lamborghini ownership. Except maybe buying an NFT or something.

Check it out on Facebook Marketplace before we decide to pull a Clarkson ourselves…

