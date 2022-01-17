Cars

The ‘Bad Boys’ Porsche Just Sold For $1.3 Million… But Michael Bay’s Not Happy

Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?

17 January 2022 by

There’s nothing Michael Bay likes more than a car chase… Except maybe when those cars turn into robots. And then explode.

The 56-year-old action movie director, famous for films such as Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, The Island and the Transformers series, is a noted revhead. Not only does he fill his flicks with cool cars, but he also owns a bunch of sweet rides too: his garage filled with everything from Bentleys and Ferraris to Cadillacs and Camaros.

But there’s one car that isn’t his garage any more: the 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 from one of his first feature-length film, Bad Boys. The iconic sports car, which Bay sold to a friend years ago, actually just went under the hammer in Florida by Mecum Auctions for a huge sum over the weekend – and Bay’s not happy about it, sounding off on Instagram:

“Can you f—ing believe my personal Porsche I put in Bad Boys 1 – I sold for $60k to a friend – today just sold at a car auction for $1,300,000! Boy was I stupid not to keep it!”

Check out the Porsche in question below.

Owned by Will Smith’s character Mike Lowrey in the films, the 964-generation 911 Turbo 3.6 was only sold for two years from 1993 to 1994 and was one of the most powerful road-going, air-cooled 911s ever made. Light and powerful, making around 265kW, the 911 Turbo 3.6 was capable of 0-100km/h in just over 4 seconds – more than enough to chase down any baddies.

Less than 1,500 were ever made, making it particularly rare and desirable – the Bad Boys connection aside. You could easily expect to pay over $200,000 for a nice example, even more for rarer 3.6 S versions or the particularly sexy ‘Flachbau’ examples, which resemble the later 993-generation 911.

RELATED: ‘Squid Game’ Star Celebrates Success With Beautiful Vintage Porsche Pickup

If you want to own your very own Michael Bay car, you’re in luck: the man himself has teamed up with vintage supercar specialists Curated to sell a collection of cars from the Transformers series, including a Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang that ‘played’ the characters Bumblebee and Barricade respectively, as well as a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and a Lamborghini Aventador.

The four cars are being offered as one package (can’t just buy one), and come complete with original Transformers movie footage and documentation. The price? $2 million. A bargain, considering his 911 went for $1.3 million…

Read Next

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our top tending stories.

More from Cars

This ‘Time Warp’ Toyota May Be The World’s Most Collectible Camry

BMW Unveils An Electric Car That Can Change Colour In Real-Time

‘Eye-Scarring’ Rare Vintage Porsche Might Be 2022’s Weirdest Car

Luxury Car Off-Road Trend Set To Continue Into 2022

Driving A Formula One Car For The First Time… What It’s Really Like

Volkswagen Owner’s ‘Rude’ Bondi Parking Video Infuriates Locals

New on DMARGE