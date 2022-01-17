The ‘Bad Boys’ Porsche Just Sold For $1.3 Million… But Michael Bay’s Not Happy

There’s nothing Michael Bay likes more than a car chase… Except maybe when those cars turn into robots. And then explode.

The 56-year-old action movie director, famous for films such as Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, The Island and the Transformers series, is a noted revhead. Not only does he fill his flicks with cool cars, but he also owns a bunch of sweet rides too: his garage filled with everything from Bentleys and Ferraris to Cadillacs and Camaros.

But there’s one car that isn’t his garage any more: the 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 from one of his first feature-length film, Bad Boys. The iconic sports car, which Bay sold to a friend years ago, actually just went under the hammer in Florida by Mecum Auctions for a huge sum over the weekend – and Bay’s not happy about it, sounding off on Instagram:

“Can you f—ing believe my personal Porsche I put in Bad Boys 1 – I sold for $60k to a friend – today just sold at a car auction for $1,300,000! Boy was I stupid not to keep it!”

Check out the Porsche in question below.

Owned by Will Smith’s character Mike Lowrey in the films, the 964-generation 911 Turbo 3.6 was only sold for two years from 1993 to 1994 and was one of the most powerful road-going, air-cooled 911s ever made. Light and powerful, making around 265kW, the 911 Turbo 3.6 was capable of 0-100km/h in just over 4 seconds – more than enough to chase down any baddies.

Less than 1,500 were ever made, making it particularly rare and desirable – the Bad Boys connection aside. You could easily expect to pay over $200,000 for a nice example, even more for rarer 3.6 S versions or the particularly sexy ‘Flachbau’ examples, which resemble the later 993-generation 911.

If you want to own your very own Michael Bay car, you’re in luck: the man himself has teamed up with vintage supercar specialists Curated to sell a collection of cars from the Transformers series, including a Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang that ‘played’ the characters Bumblebee and Barricade respectively, as well as a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and a Lamborghini Aventador.

The four cars are being offered as one package (can’t just buy one), and come complete with original Transformers movie footage and documentation. The price? $2 million. A bargain, considering his 911 went for $1.3 million…

