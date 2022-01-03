Barack Obama Wears ‘Royal Oak’ Style Watch From A Brand You’ve Never Heard Of

His term might seem like a long time ago, but Barack Obama remains the coolest president the United States has ever had.

Not only is Obama one of the most stylish men to ever sit in the Oval Office, but he’s also one of the most watch-savvy presidents of all time. While he kept things lowkey during his presidency, usually wearing a Jorg-Gray JG6500 gifted to him by his Secret Service detail in 2007, he’s been a lot more adventurous since leaving office, wearing a variety of cool and obscure watches.

His latest pickup might be his most obscure yet, though. Posing with wife Michelle for a New Year’s Eve photo just a few days ago, the 44th showed off a stealthy black chronograph: a collaboration between two Black-owned businesses, premium athleisure brand Actively Black and independent watch brand Teleport.

It’s an unexpected timepiece that demonstrates that Obama’s not just a watch guy, but a thoughtful and considered collector.

Images: @michelleobama / Actively Black

Retailing for only US$300 and powered by a Miyota quartz movement, this Actively Black x Teleport Chronograph is a much more accessible piece than the watch Obama usually wears, a white gold Rolex Cellini. Featuring a matte black DLC-treated stainless steel case and a hardy silicone strap, it’s a sporty piece that’s almost like a mash-up between the famous Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patek Philippe Nautilus.

It’s a limited-edition model but currently Actively Black are only fielding pre-orders for the watch – guess Obama must have got ahead of the queue (which was a brilliant move from Actively Black / Teleport). We expect demand for the piece will be rather healthy after Obama’s co-sign, so it’s a good thing they’re just taking pre-orders and that it’s not sold out yet.

Other than his Jorg-Gray and Rolex, some other watches in Obama’s collection include a TAG Heuer Series 1500 he wore regularly during his 2008 campaign, and a Fitbit Ionic he’s been spotted sporting regularly in recent appearances.

Now Joe Biden? He’s an OMEGA guy…

