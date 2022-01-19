Billions Season 6 Release Date Australia & Where To Stream

Spoiler alert: the following article contains spoilers for Billions.

If you’re obsessed with Billions, which follows United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades as he tries to bring down crooked hedge fund manager, Bobby ‘Axe’ Axelrod, you don’t have to wait much longer for the next season. Season 6 will be available to stream on Stan from January 24.

However, only the first episode of Billions Season 6 — which will have a total of 12 episodes; just like all previous seasons — will be available on the 24th. Then, all subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Monday’s.

It will be interesting to see whether Season 6 will be as good as previous seasons now that one of the show’s lead actors, Damian Lewis, is not returning. Lewis played Axe for the first five seasons of Billions and has appeared in every episode to date. The cat and mouse game between Axe, played by Lewis, and Chuck, played by Paul Giamatti, is arguably one of the most interesting aspects of the show but that, at long last, came to an end in the explosive Season 5 finale.

Paul Giamatti as United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades & Damian Lewis as Bobby ‘Axe’ Axelrod. Image Credit: Showtime

As a quick recap, Chuck finally had the chance to arrest Axe, who in order to avoid going to jail for 15-25 years was going to have to take a plea deal. ​​But in a shocking twist, Mike Prince, played by Corey Stroll, pulled a double-cross. For the whole season, Prince was aligned with Chuck and helped him in his efforts to bust Axe. But, in the final moments of the Season 5 finale, it was revealed that Prince gave Axe two billion dollars to flee the country; but in return, he would own Axe Bank & Axe Capital. Begrudgingly admitting defeat, Axe accepted and took off to Switzerland to avoid Chuck’s arrest.

The season ended with Chuck realising that he’d be outplayed; however, not by Axe this time…. By Prince, who boasts of his win and smugly tells Chuck that now he got rid of Axe, he is the metaphorical king of the castle. To which Chuck responds, “​​not for long, pal. Not for f**king long.”

This ending along with the announcement that Cross was promoted from recurring guest star to series regular, suggests that Prince, instead of Axe, will be Chuck’s main antagonist and primary focus in Season 6 of Billions. Plus, the trailer shows that while Chuck rallies people in the streets against billionaires he shares an intense Mexican-standoff worthy stare with Prince, who’s watching from a building above.

Corey Stroll as Mike Prince. Image Credit: Showtime

Billions’ co-creator Brian Koppelman told Entertainment Weekly that “Billions season 6 really does have all the stuff you love about the [show]… but it is structured differently; it’s the next evolution of the show.”

Hopefully, Season 6 will be just as captivating as previous seasons; which by judging off the trailer it will be. If you haven’t had a chance to watch it, you can do so below:

Better yet, refresh your memory before Billions Season 6 starts on January 24, and watch seasons 1-5 which are available on Stan.

