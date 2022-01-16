Leonardo DiCaprio Made Jonah Hill Watch The Mandalorian… It Didn’t Go Well

It seems that no one can refuse Leonardo DiCaprio; not even fellow actor, Jonah Hill. While working together on Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up, DiCaprio insisted that Hill give the Star Wars television series, The Mandalorian a go.

“I don’t watch sci-fi and stuff like that… Leo made me watch The Mandalorian when we were making Don’t Look Up,” Hill told W Magazine.

However, Hill didn’t like DiCaprio’s show recommendation at all…

“I just didn’t give a fuck because I didn’t know anything that it was about.”

The one exception was Baby Yoda, of course; just like the majority of the internet when The Mandalorian first premiered, Hill found him “so cute.”

Hill much preferred the content his other Don’t Look Up co-star, Jennifer Lawrence showed him on set.

“Jen will be like, ‘Check out this TikTok’… and it’s the best thing you’ve ever seen in your entire life.”

We’re guessing that DiCaprio must feel just like the OG Yoda did about a young Luke Skywalker: “I can’t teach him. The boy has no patience”. Although in this case, rather than having no patience about learning to use The Force, Hill has no patience to appreciate a good show that DiCaprio obviously enjoys.

Don’t Look Up, a black-comedy/drama film that follows two astronomers as they try to warn the world about an approaching comet that will destroy the planet, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett and Merryl Streep, and is currently available to stream on Netflix.

And if you’re interested in DiCaprio’s suggestion, you can watch The Mandalorian on Disney+.

