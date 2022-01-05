Watch A $600,000,000 Yacht Get Pumped With $150,000 Of Fuel

There are a lot of things you could do with $150,000. You could donate it to UNICEF. You could buy a 2020 BMW i8. You could put down a deposit on a house in Sydney. You could even buy three (three!) brand new Subaru Foresters.

Though that might sound like a hefty hunk of money to some people, to others it’s just what you have to pay to refuel your $600,000,000 yacht.

Enter: the following video. Posted recently to Instagram by @theyachtmogul, an Instagram account that claims to be the “World’s Largest Yachting profile,” the video shows a $600,000,000 yacht get pumped with $150,000 of fuel.

The video is captioned, “Fueling up the beast 156m DILBAR!” and – sure enough – shows the magnificent Dilbar being filled with gas (or, as the case may be, diesel).

The video was shot in Italy, with a Vigili del Fuoco (Italy’s institutional agency for fire and rescue service) vehicle making an appearance at the start of the video.

A caption then flashes up on the screen claiming that the 500,000 litres of fuel cost $150,000 (though some social media users have questioned that, making such comments as “500.000l 1,5 million ? That makes 3$ the litter 🤔?”).

The Dilbar is a famous superyacht, owned by a Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov – one of Russia’s richest men (something which lends credence to some of the quips found in the Instagram comments section, like: “Bro they don‘t pay fuel… they fucking sell it to us”).

The truth isn’t so far off. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index in 2021, Alisher Usmanov has an estimated net worth of $17.9 billion.

Usmanov built his fortune off the back of resource mining and investments, and is the majority shareholder of Metalloinvest, a Russian industrial conglomerate. He also owns a Russian publishing house and is the co-owner of Russia’s second largest mobile phone operator.

Thanks to his enormous wealth, Usmanov was able to have Dilbar built to replace one of his older yachts (which was also called Dilbar) a few years back. Dilbar was built by one of the world’s leading shipyards, Lürssen, and delivered to Usmanov in May 2016.

Though Usmanov is described on Wikipedia as a business magnate and a philanthropist, he certainly doesn’t reserve all his money for philanthropy, with the Dilbar having a number of fabulous (and expensive) features.

Dilbar is the fourth-longest yacht in the world (and the largest when judging by gross tonnage), can accommodate 100 crew members, has the largest ever swimming pool installed on a superyacht, two helipads, an onboard garden, almost the same amount of cables as the total land borders of the country of Bhutan (to power all the amenities and facilities) and is powered by a 30,000kw electric diesel power plant.

This electric diesel design supposedly helps reduce Dilbar’s emissions while still providing a top speed of 22.5 knots.

Want one last fact? The interior features over 1,000 sofa cushions.

Cushy life for some.

