Joe Rogan Responds To Accusation He’s Spreading ‘Dangerous Misinformation’

Joe Rogan has responded to the controversy over recent podcast episodes in which he has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation regarding the pandemic.

The controversy recently led musician Neil Young to accuse Rogan of selling “lies for money” and leave Spotify with an ultimatum: me or Joe. Spotify stuck with Rogan. Young promptly left. Young has been followed by a couple of other artists in leaving Spotify in protest (though no massive names like Beyoncé or Bieber have joined the boycott as of yet).

Rogan took to Instagram today, posting the following video to address the controversy.

“I wanted to make a video, first of all, because I think there are a lot of people who have a distorted perception of what I do, maybe based on soundbites or headlines of articles which are disparaging,” Rogan said.

“The podcast has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation, specifically about two episodes,” Rogan added.

“One with Dr Peter A. McCullough and one with Dr Robert Malone. Dr Peter A. McCullough is a cardiologist and he is the most published physician in his field in history,” Rogan said.

Rogan continued: “Dr Robert Malone owns 9 patents on the creation of mRNA vaccine technology and is at least partially responsible for the creation of the technology that led to mRNA vaccines. Both these people are very highly credentialled, very highly intelligent, very accomplished people and they have an opinion that’s different from the mainstream narrative.”

Others (like Young) put it much less charitably, calling Rogan’s talking to these people the irresponsible at best, and profit-minded at worst, spreading of misinformation.

Read more about Robert Malone and his background here.

“I wanted to hear what their opinion is, I had them on, those episodes were labelled as having dangerous misinformation in them.”

Rogan continued: “The problem I have with the term misinformation, especially today, is that many of the things we thought of as misinformation just a short while ago are now accepted as fact.”

Rogan then listed a few claims that last year, he says, would have seen you kicked off a social media platform for saying, which are now accepted by mainstream outlets like CNN as fact (like questioning the efficacy of cloth masks, or saying that you can still catch COVID and pass it on even if you are vaccinated).

On the Neil Young ultimatum, Rogan said: “I’m very sorry that they feel that way. I’m a Neil Young fan.”

He then said that he wants to improve how he does controversial episodes, by adding a disclaimer and by immediately interviewing someone with the mainstream, expert-consensus-perspective, afterwards.

“One of the things Spotify wants to do is that at the beginning of these controversial podcasts, especially these ones about COVID is to put a disclaimer and say that you should speak to your physician and [warn people] ‘these people the opinions they express are contrary to the opinion of the consensus of experts,’ which I think is very important and I’m happy with that.”

“These podcasts are very strange because they’re just conversations. Oftentimes, I have no idea what I’m going to talk about until I sit down and talk with people. That’s why some of my ideas are not that prepared or fleshed out because I’m literally having them in real-time – that’s also the appeal of the show.”

Rogan also said he would try to do better at being better prepared and having a better range of facts on hand when discussing controversial topics.

He then shares a Neil Young anecdote about when he used to work as a security guard at a place where Neil Young was playing.

Read Next