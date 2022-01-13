Jurassic World 3 Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

Though it seems that dinosaurs roamed the Earth when Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released, get ready because Jurassic World: Dominion is sure to be one of this year’s biggest blockbusters. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be reprising their roles and will be joined by the film’s original stars to help kick some dinosaur butt.

The highly anticipated third instalment to the Jurassic World films is set to be released theatrically by Universal Pictures on June 10 2022. Jurassic World: Dominion was planned to be released in June 2021, but after many production halts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will be unleashed almost a year later.

Filming Jurassic World: Dominion has seen its fair share of challenges due to the global pandemic, as the production began filming in February 2020, only to be shut down soon after, then finally wrapping the following year in November.

Additionally, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released on Universal’s Peacock streaming service within four months of its release as part of an 18-month deal. The film will then head to Amazon Prime Video for ten months before returning to Peacock for the last four months.

The Cast & Crew

Hollywood heavyweight Chris Pratt, who first appeared in the first Jurassic World film in 2015, is reprising the role of Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard (The Help, A Dog’s Way Home) is returning to the role of Claire Dearing. Pratt and Howard will also be joined by Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Diechen Lachman, Campbell Scott, Omar Sy and Justice Smith as systems analyst of the Dinosaur Protection Group Franklin Webb. Actor veterans who appeared in the first 1993 Jurassic Park movie, including Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neil and Laura Dern, will also be reprising their roles for this instalment of the film.

Though Steven Spielberg directed the original Jurassic Park trilogy, director Colin Trevorrow has breathed new life into the franchise and will return to direct the third Jurassic World film. Outside of the Jurassic World trilogy, director Colin Trevorrow has an impressive body of work that includes Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Safety Not Guaranteed and The Book of Henry.

The Plot

Producer Frank Marshall told Collider in May 2020 that Jurassic World: Dominion will not be the franchise’s final film but would mark the beginning of a “new era” in which humans have to adjust to dinosaurs being a part of their world.

“The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope,” he said.

And while Pratt and Dallas Howard’s contracts end after Jurassic World 3, the film could be the launchpad for some new characters to be introduced while setting up stories for future instalments.

Director Trevorrow also teased Jurassic World 3 will differ from previous films as it was shot at numerous locations worldwide and will showcase the dinosaurs roaming in many interesting settings, proving the confides of the Jurassic theme park are a thing of the past.

“(There are) many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren’t built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park, and now they’re here!”

What The Critics & Reviews Say

In June of last year, audiences seeing Fast and Furious 9 at the IMAX were also treated to a sneak preview of a scene from Jurassic World: Dominion. The scene was one of Trevorrow’s favourite sequences that showed The Cretaceous period which Screen Geek described as “what Earth looked like long before humans existed and tell the origin story of how dinosaur DNA first came to be carried by a mythic mosquito.”

Those who have been privy to some early released footage were astonished by its special effects and graphics, including IGN:

A five minute preview of Jurassic World: Dominion will show in IMAX theaters ahead of F9. We got to see the footage early, and were in awe of the detail in the reptilian CG. https://t.co/OBLO2nZ18O pic.twitter.com/UkSlhDcLx5 — IGN (@IGN) June 10, 2021

Just saw the Jurassic World: Dominion IMAX preview and wow! It was beyond epic, the CGI is the best I have ever seen and I am so pumped to see this movie next Summer! I do hope they release this preview online, but if you have an IMAX, go see it there! Thank you @colintrevorrow! — Josh (@Nublar7) June 24, 2021

This prologue to the film was later released via YouTube in November 2021, in case you want to check out what all the hype is about.

Trailer

If you somehow lived in the dinosaur ages (pun intended) and missed the trailer to the next instalment for Jurassic World, click on the video below. With the unveiling of some old faces from the original franchise, this trailer captures a little bit of childhood nostalgia while showing off some new characters we can’t wait to meet.

