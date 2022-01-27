Daniel Craig Teases Knives Out 2 Will Be Released Sooner Than We Think

When you think of Daniel Craig, you most likely also think of James Bond, but the British actor has been in so many other iconic roles; including Detective Benoit Blanc in the popular film, Knives Out.

After Knives Out’s release in 2019, it was announced in 2020 that a sequel was in the works. Over the years only tidbits of information relating to the sequel, dubbed Knives Out 2 since the official title hasn’t been disclosed, have been revealed.

So far, we know that Knives Out 2 will have no relation to the events of the first film; Rian Johnson, the writer and director of both Knives Out films, has made it very clear that the only connection between the first and second film will be Detective Blanc (Craig’s character), who will be investigating and trying to solve a new mystery. This sadly means none of the original cast members like Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, or Jamie Lee Curtis will be in Knives Out 2.

Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig in the first Knives Out film. Image Credit: Lionsgate

Fortunately, a new stellar ensemble cast was announced for Knives Out 2 in June of last year. Of course, Craig will star but he’ll be joined this time round by Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Leslie Odom Jr.

While fans have been patiently waiting for any updates on Knives Out 2 since June, it looks like Craig has finally given us the film’s release date. In an interview with Variety, he let slip that filming is complete and will most likely be released this year:

“We did the second one this summer, in Greece, and then we filmed studio work in Serbia. It’s in the can. Rian is editing now, and it’ll be out, I think, in the fall of this year.”

The fall of this year to Craig, as he spends most of his time in the Northern Hemisphere, would be roughly September-December here in Australia, meaning we (hopefully) only have to wait a few more months until Knives Out 2 hits our screens.

