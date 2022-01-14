Where To Stream James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ In Australia

The Bond film, No Time To Die was the fifth and final time Daniel Craig starred as the famous 007 agent. Released in Australian theatres back in November of last year, whether you saw No Time To Die at the cinema and want to re-watch it or you’re patiently waiting to see it for the first time at home, you’ll need to know where and when you can stream it.

Currently, No Time To Die is available to rent or purchase on Fetch TV, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, YouTube, and Telstra TV.

Image Credit: Nicola Dove/MGM

Unfortunately, the film is not available to stream for free with an existing subscription on any streaming platform. However, as it’s only been a short time since No Time To Die was released and is still playing in cinemas around the country, this is unsurprising as due to licensing agreements, it usually takes at least 90 days after a theatrical release for films to go to platforms like Netflix or Stan; with popular box office films — like No Time To Die — sometimes taking anywhere from six months to a year.

It’s likely that No Time To Die will become available to stream on Stan, as the streaming platform currently has the first four of Craig’s Bond films, Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, as well all previous Bond films; with actors Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, and George Lazenby portraying the famous spy.

So, make sure you keep an eye out for Stan’s release of No Time To Die. In the meantime, here’s the official synopsis for the film and its trailer:

“Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” Universal Pictures

