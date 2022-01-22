Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie will be collaborating for a fourth time to bring you their new globe-trotting spy movie, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre. In true Ritchie fashion, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre promises extravagant set pieces, epic fight sequences and an impeccable all-star line-up.

Guy Ritchie’s latest spy action-comedy flick, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, is scheduled to be released this year on March 18.

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre was initially set to be released on January 21, 2022; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming was subsequently pushed back as principal photography included on-location shoots in Antalya, Turkey, Farnborough and Qatar.

The Cast & Crew

Image Credit: Miramax

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre will star Jason Statham, who has appeared in a string of successful blockbusters like The Expendables, Spy and The Fast and The Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. Statham is a long time collaborator of Ritchie’s as he has appeared in numerous films, including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver and, most recently, Wrath of Man. The English actor will also be joined by Aubrey Plaza of Parks and Recreation fame, Manchester grime rapper Bugzy Malone – who appeared in 2019’s The Gentleman, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Lourdes Faberes, Max Beesley and Hugh Grant.

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre will be directed by Ritchie, who has directed critically and commercially acclaimed movies such as Snatch, The Man From U.N.C.L.E and The Gentleman. Ritchie has also written the screenplay along with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies.

The Plot

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre will follow super spy Orson Fortune, played by Statham, and his team of operatives. The spies are assigned a special mission to stop the distribution of deadly new weapons technology sold by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds, played by Grant, that threatens to disrupt the world order. Fortune and his operatives enlist one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars, Danny Franceso, played by Harnett, to help with this globe-trotting undercover mission and lure in Simmonds, one of Franceso’s biggest fans.

In April 2021, Guy Ritchie revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the film’s working title was Five Eyes but changed the name to Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre as he found it to be more fitting for the film and what he was trying to convey.

“You have to look up the meaning of ‘Ruse de Guerre; it’s too ironic a premise to ignore,” he said.

“Somehow only the French have managed to capture the meaning within a term, ‘the accepted unorthodox approach to war’ which is really what our film is about.”

What The Critics & Reviews Say

From what we’ve seen in the trailer, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre promises an all-star cast, with fun action quick cuts and Ritchie’s signature British humour. Many of the reactions on Twitter indicated Ritchie fans are very much looking forward to Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, as they cited the film’s perfect casting will really elevate the espionage flick. Fans are also excited about Ritchie and Statham reuniting again as the pair make a dream film duo and noted that Grant and Plaza’s deadpan delivery lends itself to Ritchie’s dialogue, making potentially a dream ensemble cast.

Trailer

If you haven’t had the chance to watch the trailer for Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, make sure you do so below. International car chases, lush Middle Eastern views and a stellar cast? What more could you possibly want from this super-spy flick?

