Martin Scorsese Set To Produce Upcoming Paul Newman Documentary

Academy Award-nominated actor and director, Ethan Hawke is set to direct a six-part documentary honouring the life of legendary Paul Newman as well as his 50-year marriage to actress, Joanne Woodward. The series, dubbed The Last Movie Stars, will be executively produced by iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who even worked with Newman on the film, The Colour Of Money.

The documentary will be heavily based on Newman’s unpublished memoir; a project he began working on in the ‘80s. Sadly, the book never saw the light of day, even after it was discovered in Newman’s home after his death in 2008. According to publisher Alfred A. Knopf, the memoir’s manuscript covered everything from Newman’s acting and directing career, his childhood, Hollywood and dealing with fame, his marriage to Woodward, racing, and many more interesting facets of his life.

Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney, Sam Rockwell, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, and Laura Linney have all been tapped to provide voice-over work in The Last Movie Stars, which will premiere on CNN+ in early 2022. The documentary series will also be available to stream through HBO Max, meaning Australians will most likely be able to watch the series on Foxtel’s streaming platform, Binge, thanks to the partnership between HBO & Foxtel.

Newman was a stellar force in the acting world, starring in classic films such as The Hustler, Road To Perdition, and The Colour Of Money. All of his performances in these three films earned Newman acting nominations at the Academy Awards, with him actually winning Best Leading Actor for The Colour Of Money.

However, Newman was not just an actor; he was an accomplished racing car driver who won the 1995 24 Hours of Daytona as well as four SSCA national championships. Newman also had a successful line of food products, ‘Newman’s Own’, that included salad dressings, pasta sauces, and wine, with all proceeds from ‘Newman’s Own’ going to charity.

Undeniably, he was an incredible, albeit slightly eccentric, man and we personally can’t wait for The Last Movie Stars to debut.

Read Next