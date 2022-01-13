Fire at Superyacht Shipyard A Millionaire’s Worst Nightmare

It’s not easy being a millionaire. You’ve got taxes to pay, boats to keep, and your wealth can overshadow your personality. Worse: sometimes things go quite wrong at the shipyard, and your precious superyachts can come a cropper.

Enter: the following video. Recently posted to Instagram by account @superyachttimes, it shows a millionaire’s worst nightmare.

Video: Fire Destroys Superyacht In Italy

“Breaking News,” @superyachttimes captioned the video. “Yacht fire at Ferretti Shipyard in Cattolica.”

The local fire brigade says the fire started at around 9.30am on January the 10th in one of the sheds at Ferretti Yachts. Ferretti said there were no injuries to personnel, however, as you can see in the video below, a Ferretti motor yacht that was under construction has been sizzled.

According to Boat International, “Five fire brigades teams attended the scene with 11 firefighters working to extinguish the flames.” The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Ferretti Group released a statement in relation to the fire, explaining: “The fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning yesterday, Tuesday January 11, involving a boat under construction at the Cattolica shipyard, caused no injuries thanks to the immediate implementation of safety procedures, with the intervention of the shipyard’s fire-fighting teams and the local fire brigade.”

“The fire has been contained and extinguished, the site is safe. The causes of the incident are currently under investigation.”

The Instagram brigade, for their part, were horrified by the scenes (but not horrified enough to stop them joking about it).

One joked: “Client: ‘Is the boat ready?’ Shipyard: ‘Yeah it’s pushed back, covid supply chain issues, am I right?'”

Another said: “Well…that’s gonna leave a mark.”

The Super Yacht Times says it’s actually quite a lot worse than that, reporting that the superyacht has been destroyed.

“The flagship model of the yard is the Ferretti Yachts 1000, and the first hull from the series was launched on March 12, 2021. It is highly likely that it was a model from this line that was destroyed during this morning’s fire.”

See: being a millionaire isn’t all smooth sailing, after all…

