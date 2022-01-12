Top Gun 2 Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

Though its flight may have been delayed, cancelled and redirected numerous times, Top Gun: Maverick will finally take off later this year. After dropping trailers and showing a sneak peek at Comic-Con, fans are going crazy in anticipation of the long-awaited film. Here’s everything we know so far:

After more than thirty years, the best living testing pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell will return to the silver screen on May 27 this year. Paramount Pictures had intended for Top Gun: Maverick to be released way back in July 2019. However, the film’s screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie and the rest of the team said they postponed the initial release date to “allow the production to work out all the complex flight sequences”.

But throw in a few schedule conflicts with Mission Impossible 7 and a global pandemic, the film was unfortunately delayed more than once. Paramount consulted with experts and their own global team, ultimately deciding with the Delta COVID-19 variant spreading worldwide, it was best to postpone the sequel and release it later to maximise box office potential.

Paramount then moved Top Gun: Maverick’s release date to June 26 2020, and December 23 2020. Then it was reshuffled around a few times in 2021 before finally settling on a release date for 2022.

However, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond urged Paramount not to move the Top Gun: Maverick release date. He believed despite the COVID-19 pandemic; audiences would still rush to cinemas and see the movie.

“It is so good as a matter of fact I tried to urge them [to keep the date] because I think that whatever conditions there are, people would flock to see it. But I think they just want perfect conditions around it,” he said in September 2021.

Netflix and Apple TV+ also tried to purchase the distribution rights to the film, but Paramount has refused to sell them. Instead, it will stream on Paramount+ just 45 days after Top Gun: Maverick is released on the big screen.

The Cast & Crew

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

It’s no surprise the film’s lead star Tom Cruise will be reprising his role as courageous test pilot, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, with Val Kilmer also returning for the sequel to play Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky once again. Cruise insisted that Kilmer return to Top Gun: Maverick and was adamant a sequel wasn’t possible without him. Last year, producer Jerry Bruckheimer told People that Cruise was a “driving force” in getting Kilmer for the film.

“We all wanted him, but Tom was really adamant that if he’s going to make another Top Gun, Val had to be in it,” he said.

Along with Cruise and Kilmer, Top Gun: Maverick will also have its fair share of new faces to the Top Gun franchise including Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell and Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw played by Anthony Edwards who — spoiler — died in the original Top Gun movie.

The Top Gun: Maverick screenplay is written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, and the story’s by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. The film is produced by Cruise himself, Bruckheimer, McQuarrie and David Ellis. The music by German composers Harold Faltermeyer, who worked on the 1986 movie score, and Hans Zimmer, the brains behind some of the most outstanding film scores of all time including Gladiator, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk and, most recently, Dune.

The Plot

We have high hopes for the film as John Hamm promised Top Gun: Maverick will be “everything you hope it’s going to be”. He also added it’s the perfect balance of nostalgia from the first film and a “continuation” of the story and characters he told Today last year.

Here’s what we know so far about the Top Gun: Maverick plot; it will take place more than thirty years after the first Top Gun film. Maverick will be training top gun graduates for a specialised mission where he encounters Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw — played by Miles Teller — the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer (RIO) Lt. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. Maverick is forced to face the ghosts of his past as well as his own deepest fears while embarking on one of the most challenging missions while making the ultimate sacrifice.

What The Critics & Reviews Say

Last year in August 2021, at a CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Cruise stunned fans by making and surprise appearance at Comic-Con and showed the first 13 minutes of Top Gun: Maverick.

In the sneak peek of the film, we’re shown Maverick in a fighter jet that takes off as the film’s theme Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins plays over. Maverick lands in the Mojave Desert, where he gets on a Kawaski and rides to their airbase while being told the latest Top Gun program is called off. He decides to defy these orders and instead flies up to Match 10. Maverick is shown putting on his helmet, muttering under his breathe, “Alright sweetheart, one last ride.” He takes off into the atmosphere, approaching a “high hypersonic” level as the jet gets faster and faster.

Here are some of the audience reactions to the film’s preview:

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, I had the privilege to see the first reel of TOP GUN: MAVERICK. Just incredible footage. I mean incredible. In the words of a senior executive from @ParamountPics I spoke with yesterday, “It’s a perfect movie.” Scheduled to open on November 19 at AMC. pic.twitter.com/SL7awzixDg — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) August 26, 2021

First 13 minutes of Top Gun: Maverick playing at #CinemaCon now!



Big applause from the crowd for the title card. Music is back. Feels like it's picking right back up!https://t.co/PWSsMGz7bR pic.twitter.com/CnYcpGV4bM — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 26, 2021

Trailer

If you somehow have been living under a rock, here’s the official trailer for Top Gun: Maverick. As promised, many heart-stopping, jarring moments are sure to take this sequel to new heights, and we can’t wait.

