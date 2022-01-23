The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

The seminal award-winning actor Nicholas Cage is making a swift return to Hollywood, playing… himself. In the new flick, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage takes on the role of a lifetime playing ‘Nick Cage’, a fictionalised version of himself, making his way back onto our screens and into our hearts.

This could be one of Cage’s finest roles yet as he stars in the action-comedy flick The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which is scheduled to hit Aussie cinemas on April 22, 2022.

The Cast & Crew

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage will appear as a fictionalised version of himself, playing a creatively unfulfilled actor facing financial ruin named ‘Nick Cage’.

Cage told Entertainment Weekly that he instantly felt a connection to the role, as the character works Hollywood’s fickle industry, in which success comes in ebbs and flows.

“Feeling unfulfilled and contending with the rejection that can happen so often in the small town that is Hollywood.”

Initially, Cage was hesitant to accept the role, as he feared the character was a little too close to home.

“I wasn’t too excited about the idea of playing myself, but when Tom sent me this script, Nicky reminded me a little of Jerry Lewis’ Buddy Love in ‘The Nutty Professor,’” he said.

“I always admired what he did with that movie. For me, Nicky steals the show.”

The film will also star comedian Tiffany Haddish, famous for Girls Trip and The Kitchen, and Ike Barinholtz, known for The Mindy Project. Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Lily Sheen, Jacob Scipio, Neil Patrick Harris and Paco León also appear in the film.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is directed by Tom Gormican, who wrote the film alongside Kevin Etten, who serves as a film producer with Mike Nilton, Cage, Kristin Burr and Kevin Turen.

Gormican, who most notably has directed Ghosted and That Awkward Moment, wrote the role with Cage in mind but believed it was “a shot in the dark” getting him for the film.

The Plot

As mentioned previously, Cage plays a bitter actor facing financial hardship who is made a $1 million offer to attend a billionaire super fan’s birthday party. However, things take a wild unexpected turn when it’s revealed the dangerous superfan is really a drug kingpin who forces Cage to recapture his most beloved on-screen characters to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, Cage must undertake one of his most challenging roles to date: himself.

Patrick Harris will appear as Cage’s manager, and Haddish will play Vivian, a CIA operative who recruits the actor to help take down the drug lord.

What The Critics & Reviews Say

Like the tears of Michael Jordan or a good hashtag, everything that Cage touches goes instantly viral. As you can imagine, there’s already a lot of excitement circulating online since the first trailer of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent dropped in December last year. Many fans have taken to Twitter to applaud the film’s wacky premise, in which Cage plays a fictionalised version of himself ala John Malkovich in Being John Malkovich.

Cage has a loyal fanbase that gets creative every time the actor has a new film underway, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive is no different. There’s already a string of videos of Cage impersonations posted by the film’s Twitter page to anticipate the film’s release.

The review team at Geek News Now posted their reaction and review of the trailer, noting the film’s very meta plot, “it’s nice to see Nicholas Cage embracing the meme that is him.”

Trailer

If you’ve missed the trailer to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, make sure you click on the link below. With a dream cast and hilariously funny action sequences, we can’t wait until the unveiling of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and the Cage-related memes to follow.

