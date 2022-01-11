The Uncharted Movie Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

Fans of the extremely popular Uncharted video games rejoiced when it was announced that a movie based on the games would soon grace our cinema screens. As we edge nearer to the Uncharted movie’s release date, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

Australian Release Date

After many delays — the film was originally slated for a 2016 release! — Uncharted will be released in Australian cinemas on the 17th of February 2022.

The Cast & Crew

The Uncharted film will star Tom Holland, the beloved British actor best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland has been cast as Nathan Drake; the protagonist of all four video games of the same name. Alongside Holland is Oscar-nominated actor, Mark Wahlberg, of The Fighter, The Other Guys, and Boogie Nights fame, who will play Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan; Drake’s mentor in the games.

Veteran actor and Oscar-nominee, Antonio Banderas, is also set to star in Uncharted, presumably playing the villain, however, not too many details about Banderas’ character have been made public knowledge as of yet. Ruben Fleischer, known for directing Venom, Gangster Squad, and Zombieland, has directed and executively produced the Uncharted movie.

The Plot

Fans of the Uncharted video games will already know that Nathan Drake claims to be a descendant of explorer Sir Francais Drake, and is a treasure hunter who goes on wild adventures with the help of his mentor/father-figure, professional rogue, Sully.

The film will act as a prequel to the games and will tell the story of how a young Drake, played by Holland, first met Sully, played by Wahlberg, as they embark on a dangerous quest to seek the lost treasure of El Dorado.

What The Critics & Reviews Say

Originally, fans were rather disappointed with the casting for Uncharted. In the games, Drake is a middle-aged man, which is why fans desperately wanted to see beloved actor, Nathon Fillion take on the role; especially as the actor himself has campaigned to play Drake on-screen for years, and even played Drake to perfection in a Live Action Fan Film in 2018. Some fans even noted that if Fillion wasn’t available, Drake’s voice and motion-capture actor in the games, Nolan Noth, would’ve been a better choice than Holland.

However, after it was announced that the Uncharted film will act as a prequel to the games, and the story will focus on a young Drake, fans were happier with Holland’s casting; although some still have misgivings about whether the actor will be able to pull off the strong roguish personality Drake is famous for.

There’s no way to tell until the film is released though, as the trailer doesn’t really show off any scenes of Holland giving the kind of witty Drake quip that are a dime a dozen in the games.

Trailer

If you haven’t had a chance to watch the Uncharted trailer yet, you can do so below. Fans of the video games, especially those who have played Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, will recognise a well-executed homage to the video games featured in the trailer.

