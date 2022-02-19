Travel

This One Bizarre Food Will Help You Feel Great After A Long Haul Flight

"It just works."

20 February 2022 by

Image Credit: Getty Images

We all know ginger ale is an essential beverage to sip on during a flight (or if you don’t, you should). But did you know there is a food that can keep you feeling super fresh too? One that one flight attendant swears by.

Introducing: Robine Blickman. Robine is a flight attendant with a large TikTok following. During lockdown she posted a helpful video “for all our future travels” giving her 27.2k followers advice on how to stay more healthy while they travel.

“Today I’m going to share with you my top flight attendant tips to not feel as bloated as normal after a flight because let’s be honest, we all hate that feeling,” she said.

[Watch flight attendant Robine Blickman explain her 3 secrets to avoiding bloating in the video above]

“Morning of the flight – hot water and lemon.” That was her first tip. So far so normal. But then things start to get weird.

Her next tip is to eat artichoke. Robine says she has them in tea form as well as pill form. She says: “It works so good.”

“I take it before my flight, during my flight, it doesn’t matter, it just works.”

Robine Blickman
Image Credit: Herbalcores

News.com.au reports that “there is some science” behind Ms Blickman’s claim.

“Artichokes are a great source of fibre and can help with digestion,” the news outlet wrote.

Finally, Robine’s third tip is to drink celery juice mixed up with cucumber and lemon, and to “try to hold back on the coke and the juices; believe me they are the worst.”

Read Next

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our top tending stories.

More from Travel

Heartwarming Photo Shows The Australian Travel Industry Is Back, Baby

‘Be Rude’: How To Make Friends With Parisians

The ‘Eiffel Tower’ That History Forgot

Balinese Police Called In After Expat Party Goes Too Far

Fatal Sydney Shark Attack Reignites Polarising ‘Culling’ Conversations

Australia’s First Underwater Hotel Provides Tourists With A Moral Dilemma

New on DMARGE