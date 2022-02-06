The Hottest Gift On Four Wheels For Valentine’s Day

With the most romantic day of the year just around the corner, it’s time to start buying Valentine’s Day gifts for that special someone in your life. While roses and chocolates (and jewellery for those lucky few) are the usual go-to gifts for women, deciding what to buy a man for Valentine’s Day can be challenging.

However, we’ve got the perfect solution. This February 14th, surprise the guy in your life with this awesome limited edition toy car from Audi. Meticulously made, Audi’s model car – that’s an exact 1:18 scale replica of the RS e-tron GT – will elevate any work desk or man cave.

Trust us, any man, whether it’s your boyfriend or husband, will love Audi’s RS e-tron GT Toy Car as a Valentine’s Day gift as it’s luxurious and cool; not nauseatingly lovey-dovey. Plus, the scale model is only $299… much cheaper than an actual Audi, the only thing that’d make a better Valentine’s present than the RS e-tron GT Toy Car.

Why buy the Audi RS e-tron GT Toy Car?