Balinese Police Called In After Expat Party Goes Too Far

Bali’s crackdown on misbehaving tourists continues. Last week police were called in to stop a private party hosted by expats at a villa in Bali during the island’s partial lockdown.

Indonesia, despite recently reducing the length of mandatory quarantine visitors must undergo to enter the country, is still battling COVID, this week breaking the daily COVID-19 record as its Omicron surge continues.

Authorities have reintroduced some limited social restrictions on Java and Bali in response.

Not everyone seems to be keen on following all the rules, however. On that note: a party hosted by Russian nationals in a villa was allegedly broken up by police in Pererenan, Mengwi, on Wednesday evening last week.

According to The Bali Sun, The Head of the Mengwi Police Department, Kompol Nyoman Darsana, confirmed that the police received a report about the party at 11:35 pm.

“We received a report from a resident who was disturbed by the loud music from the villa. When we arrived, we found out that it was actually a private party,” Kompol Darsana commented on Thursday.

Bali was on partial lockdown level 3 at the time.

The Bali Sun reports: “Nine Russian nationals were present at the party” and were politely asked to leave, without being given a sanction.

“The party disturbed the local residents and violated the public order,” he reportedly said, adding that it’s still okay to engage in social activities as long as you are not violating health protocols and don’t bother your neighbours.

According to the Australian Financial Review, Australians will be able to travel to Bali from March the 14th, 2022 (though new Omicorn developments could still disrupt this).

“For the time being, all fully vaccinated international passengers arriving in Bali must immediately spend five days at one of around 30 designated quarantine hotels, and produce a negative COVID test result before exiting,” the AFR reports.

The AFR added (in an article published on February the 15th): “The Indonesian government announced this week that from March 1, incoming tourists with a third booster shot can quarantine on arrival in one of more than 30 hotels for just two nights and three days, but must produce a negative test result before exiting their quarantine conditions.”

