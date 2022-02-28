Travel

Australians Can Soon Travel To Bali Without Quarantining… So Grab Your Bintang Singlet

Quarantine free entry to Indonesia is due to start on March the 14th, as part of a Bali trial.

28 February 2022 by

Image Credit: The Palm Tree House Bali

Bali is getting rid of quarantine for overseas travellers on the 14th of March, as part of a trial, an Indonesian minister announced at a press conference on Sunday.

“The government will also conduct a trial without quarantine for overseas travellers who come to Bali and it is planned to take effect on 14th March with several conditions,” coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said.

Bloomberg reports that the intention is to lift all quarantine requirements by April.

Pandjaitan also said: “Passengers who are fully vaccinated will still have to take a PCR test when they arrive and stay inside their pre-booked accommodation while waiting for the result.”

“After testing negative, the tourists will be free to do their activities with the procedures still being applied. Tourists will carry out another PCR test on their third day at their respective hotels. This is for our mutual safety.” 

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan

Pandjaitan also said that the trial could be brought forward if the COVID numbers drop next week.  

“We could speed up 14th March to a different date if the data will improve during the next week. In Bali, it seems that yesterday we saw the numbers continue to improve in the last few weeks.” 

Indonesia Expat reports that Bali was chosen as the trial location because it had a higher second-dose vaccination rate recorded than other provinces.

Read Next

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our top tending stories.

More from Travel

Business Class Passenger Slammed For Incredibly Selfish Act

Ewww: Pollution A Good Reason To Avoid Beach In Sydney & Brisbane Right Now

You Should Never Change Seats Before Takeoff. This Video Reveals Why

How Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Will Impact Australians’ European Holidays In 2022

All The Countries You Need A Booster Shot To Visit

The Ultimate Hack To Making Friends In Paris

New on DMARGE