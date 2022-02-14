Beyoncé Subtly Shows Off Mindblowing Car Collection

Beyoncé’s star power is so overwhelming she hardly needs an introduction. One of the world’s best-selling recording artists, a global sex symbol and style, the 40-year-old singer/songwriter is widely respected for impeccable artistry and taste.

Turns out she’s got amazing taste in cars, too. Jumping on Instagram to show off the outfit she wore to Super Bowl LVI yesterday, Queen Bey also subtly showed off a seriously impressive collection of vintage cars.

Three vehicles could be seen parked in the undercroft of her sleek modernist mansion: a mint green Chevrolet El Camino, a white Mercedes-Benz W113 SL-Class ‘Pagoda’ convertible, and most impressively, a rare Lamborghini LM002 with a white exterior and lairy red leather interior.

This exact car made a brief appearance in the luxe 2018 music video for Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z‘s collaborative single, APESHIT, but many publications including CNET at the time assumed the car was just on loan from Lamborghini because of its unique LM002 license plate. Nope, looks like it’s actually hers.

Beyoncé’s LM002 in the 2018 music video for APESHIT. Image: Vevo

Also known as the ‘Rambo Lambo’, the LM002 was produced from 1986 to 1993 and remains one of the strangest and most desirable vehicles Lamborghini has ever made. A 4×4 off-road truck powered by the 5.2L V12 engine from the iconic Countach (or a 7.2L marine V12 for extra oomph and extravagance), the LM002 was a bizarre departure from form for Lamborghini.

Imposing, crude and utilitarian, Lamborghini originally intended to sell the LM002 to the oil industry or the US military, but in the end, only 328 were ever produced, virtually all of which were sold to civilians. While a flop during its heyday, the LM002 has since become a cult classic thanks to its incongruous origins and incredible rarity.

In a world where most big-name celebrities fork out big bucks for similarly brutish luxury 4x4s like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class or indeed the modern Lamborghini Urus, Beyoncé’s LM002 is a refreshing and respect-worthy change of pace… As well as being an insane flex. Nicely done.

