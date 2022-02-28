Business Class Passenger Slammed For Incredibly Selfish Act

A man has done the unthinkable, and is now being castigated, after upgrading himself to business class and leaving his wife’s booking in economy.

The man, who goes by the Reddit username, u/djuejejnu, took to Reddit’s AITA (am I the asshole?) community to explain his dilemma. He said that he was 25 and that his wife was 24, and that they were going from the United States to Japan for a month on holiday. During the booking process, he was faced with a delicate decision.

“When we booked the tickets, we initially thought that we were going to be sitting next to each other, but I had the option to upgrade my seat to business with miles and I did.” Reddit user u/djuejejnu

His wife was annoyed (“my wife is not too happy about that because she wanted to sit together on the 12 hour flight”) but the man struggled to understand why it mattered, writing: “But it’s overnight so we’re gonna be sleeping the whole flight so I didn’t think it mattered.”

He continued: “I told her that and she got upset because she thinks I chose business class over her and that’s rude apparently.”

“I said to her that she’s just jealous (in a teasing joking way) and she got upset and told me to ask the airline to see if I can switch my seat back to economy.”

“I said hell no because I’m not going to miss my opportunity to sit in business class (which looks amazing btw, look up ‘ANA the room’).” Reddit uswer u/djuejejnu

He concluded: “In my eyes, it’s just a 12 hour flight and it doesn’t matter if I sit next to my wife or not. If it’s really bad though I still have a week before my flight to maybe get it changed. AITA?”

The judgement was swift. The top comment on the thread (which has 32.4k upvotes) reads: “YTA. You literally ditched your wife and then mocked her. You are absolutely the asshole here and she is completely right to be upset.”

Comments on Reddit confirming the man in question, indeed, is the asshole…

Another Reddit user, Khanover7, wrote: “This was such a douche move. How would you feel OP if she did that to you. You obviously value your comfort over your wife which doesn’t bode well for marriage longevity. Good luck, you’re gonna need it . . . oh and YTA.”

Another wrote: “Exactly! OP, if it’s really ‘just a seat’, A- why are you so excited and telling us to go look up your amazing new seat and B- why can’t you just not be a w*nk and upgrade your wife’s seat too?”

Yet more comments on Reddit confirming the man in question, indeed, is the asshole…

The story ends happily though. After receiving a barrage of confirmation of his asshole status, the man added an update to the post, claiming that he had decided to buy his wife an upgrade, and clarifying: “Since so many are asking, they were my miles and I couldn’t use them to upgrade her seat”).

All’s well that ends well.

