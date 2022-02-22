Red Bull Formula 1 Boss Reveals What To Expect From ‘Drive To Survive’ S4

Formula 1 fans are just itching for the latest season of the docuseries F1: Drive To Survive to drop on Netflix but they’ll be even more impatient after Christian Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, teased how “insane” Season 4 is.

Horner spoke to talkSPORT Breakfast and admitted he’s seen the first four episodes of Drive To Survive Season 4 ahead of its release next month, and apparently, it’s going to be the best season yet; which is a huge claim considering how good the first three seasons are.

Season 4 of Drive To Survive will focus on the rivalry between Verstappen and Hamilton. Image Credit: Getty Images

Season 4 will take viewers behind the scenes and show how the drivers and teams prepared for 2021’s season; arguably the best F1 season to date. Horner confirmed that the latest Drive To Survive season focuses on the incredibly tense World Champion title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen that made last year’s F1 season so exciting.

“This season is insane because of the rivalry between Lewis and Max.”

Hamilton and Verstappen, after an incredible 22 races, were tied on points and the last race – the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – determined who would win World Champ; of course, the title ultimately went to Horner’s racer, Verstappen. Horner praised Verstappen and even claimed he was a better driver than Hamilton.

“[It was] a massive, massive achievement for Max and the team… he is the best driver in the world.”

Horner went on to praise Drive To Survive for increasing F1’s popularity as a sport.

“What it’s done for the sport is phenomenal.”

Season 4 of Drive to Survive will be available to watch on Netflix Australia from March 11th.

Read Next