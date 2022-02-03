Dan Bilzerian Proves Getting Ripped Isn’t All About Weights With Latest Workout

From scandal after scandal hitting the news, and catastrophe after catastrophe spluttering around the world, it’s easy to get lost in the noise. But in times like these it’s more important than ever to look after yourself. While we’ve (thankfully) come to realise, in these recent years, that this encompasses far more than trying to make your stomach look like it was just pressed into a metal grate, working out, as we’ve devoted countless pages too, is a really useful tool for boosting both your mental and physical health.

Speaking of which, the most cartoonishly masculine man on Instagram, Dan Bilzerian, yesterday took to social media to show off a workout which shows getting ripped doesn’t have to be all about weights. He posted a clip of himself skipping.

Video: Dan Bilzerian Skipping

To be fair, he could also be seen at the end of the clip preparing to do some bicep curls, so it would appear Bilzerian is not adverse to moving metal. But still: it’s a handy reminder of an inexpensive, often overlooked exercise that you can do pretty much anywhere, and which has a multitude of benefits (and not just if you’re a boxer).

There is plenty of research to support the benefits of skipping. Science Daily cites studies that showed skipping has the potential to burn up to 1,300 calories per hour. Skipping is also, arguably, a ‘safer’ alternative to running, as your body’s weight is absorbed by both legs on each jump, putting less pressure on your knees compared to running.

Jumping rope is also a great cardio challenge, and a full-body workout, since it uses pretty much all the major muscle groups in your organism: your legs, your arms, your back and even your core and obliques. And if it ever gets too easy; switch to a weighted jump rope and watch things get hard all over again.

