Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool May Be Joining The MCU, Cryptic Tweet Suggests

Just a few days ago the latest trailer and poster for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped, and the internet was quick to determine that Patrick Stewart is most likely making an appearance in the film as Professor X; a character that Stewart has played in multiple Fox Marvel movies (Marvel films produced by 20th Century Fox) but never in the MCU (which is produced by Marvel Studios).

But that’s not the only Fox Marvel character who may be making an appearance in Doctor Strange 2. Twitter users pointed out that the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster features an image of what looks like Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. And to further fans’ suspicions, comic book creator, Rob Liefeld – who co-created the Deadpool character – seemed to confirm that it is indeed Deadpool on the Doctor Strange 2 poster with some cryptic tweets.

On the left is an image of Reynolds as Deadpool and on the right is an enlargement of the latest Doctor Strange 2 poster. Image credits: 20th Century Fox/Marvel Studios

The day before the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer and poster were released, Liefeld retweeted an article that claimed Liefeld had confirmed Fox Marvel characters would appear in the Doctor Strange film but clarified that he can’t ‘confirm’ anything and that he never said Deadpool, specifically, would be in the film:

“I believe in the likelihood that there are Fox characters [in Doctor Strange 2], yes. No mention of Deadpool by me, ever.” Rob Liefeld

However, two days later, after the trailer and poster were unveiled, Liefeld retweeted an article about whether it is Deadpool on the Doctor Strange 2 poster with three emojis that suggest he knows that it’s Deadpool but can’t say it outright. Liefeld then retweeted the same article again but with the cryptic comment “I wonder if all the domino’s are going to fall into place…?”

Of course, Liefeld could just be having some fun messing with Marvel fans especially since the Deadpool actor himself, Ryan Reynolds has now insisted that he’s not in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During an interview with Variety, Reynolds was asked whether he will cameo as Deadpool in Doctor Strange 2 and the actor quickly shut it down; albeit in a cryptic way…

“I’m not supposed to say anything about that but I’m really not in the movie… I could be an unreliable narrator but I promise you, I’m not in the movie.” Ryan Reynolds

Fans will be unlikely to believe Reynolds though, as for months before the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, Andrew Garfield constantly denied in multiple interviews that he would be in the film as a multiverse version of Spider-Man (and we all know now that he was lying).

Reynolds’ reaction when asked whether he’ll be in Doctor Strange 2. Image Credit: Variety

Sadly, only time will tell whether Reynolds will reprise his role as Deadpool in the MCU; we just have to wait until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits cinemas on May 5th.

Read Next