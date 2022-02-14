Doctor Strange 2 Could Give Fans The Greatest Marvel Crossover To Date

Marvel fans were spoilt today during the Super Bowl, as the first official trailer for the highly anticipated film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released during the NFL game.

While the official teaser trailer for Doctor Strange 2 was released in December 2021 and featured as a post-credit scene for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) last film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new trailer that dropped today holds so many more cameos and teasers for the upcoming film; including a cameo from Sir Patrick Stewart.

During the trailer, Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, is handcuffed and led to a strange room where a mysterious figure looks down upon him from a platform. The mysterious character says “we should tell him the truth” and the voice does sound like Stewart. And while the character’s face is never shown in the trailer, you can clearly see it’s a bald man… just like Stewart.

Plus, the caption lists Stewart as the ‘mystery voice’ and Culture Crave confirmed on Twitter it is Stewart in the trailer, so it seems safe to say that the beloved Star Trek actor will be in the Doctor Strange sequel. What isn’t clear just yet, is whether Stewart will be reprising his role from previous non-MCU Marvel films as Professor X/Charles Xavier.

Stewart played Professor X in the hugely popular X-Men films that starred Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. It wouldn’t be totally unlikely that Stewart’s version of Professor X makes an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness especially as many other non-MCU Marvel actors, such as Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx and Tom Hardy, reprised their roles in the recent Spider-Man film which, like Doctor Strange 2, also dealt with the multiverse.

Hopefully, Stewart is playing Professor X in the new Doctor Strange film as, not only would it be an amazing crossover, but it could lead to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman playing Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, in future MCU films. But alas, only time will tell.

