A Call Of Duty Movie Starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Reportedly In The Works

The best-selling first-person shooter game series, Call Of Duty may soon be coming to the big screen with a film adaptation. It wouldn’t be the first video game to get the movie treatment; three Lara Croft films have been made and were extremely successful and the Uncharted film adaption is one of the most anticipated film releases for this year.

While the Call Of Duty film has been in the works for some time now – Activision, the game’s publisher, announced in 2015 that a cinematic universe based on the video game franchise was in the works with the first film, which was ultimately scrapped, slated for a 2018 release – it seems that the film is finally happening.

Screenshot from Call Of Duty: Black Ops. Image Credit: Activision

Just two weeks ago, in an interview with Men’s Journal, former pro-wrestler and blockbuster movie star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson confirmed he was working on bringing “one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen.”

“I can’t tell you which game, in particular, we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year… [it’s a game] that I’ve played for years.”

This morning, Giant Freakin Robot announced that a “trusted and reliable source” confirmed that the film Johnson was referring to was Call Of Duty. Apparently, the actor has been talking with studios about bringing the popular video game to the big screen with him starring.

This wouldn’t be Johnson’s first video game film adaptation as the actor has previously starred in Doom and Rampage; and he also played a video game character in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Johnson in the film adaptation of Rampage. Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Obviously, there’s no way to know for sure if Johnson will star in a Call Of Duty film until an official announcement is made, but here’s hoping that this rumour turns out to be true.

