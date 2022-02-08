Eileen Gu Makes Olympic History With Insane Ski Jump

Eileen Gu is almost unfairly talented. Despite being only 18 years old, she’s not only one of the world’s top skiers, but she’s also an IWC Schaffhausen ambassador, Victoria’s Secret model, been admitted into Stanford University and made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Now, she’s added yet another string to her already impressive bow. The American-born athlete, who has competed for China since 2019, has just become the youngest ever gold medalist in freestyle skiing, winning the big air event – in seriously dramatic style – at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Watch the jump that secured Gu the gold below.

That’s what you call a double cork 1620 – a truly impressive jump. Even more impressive is that was the first time Gu ever attempted the trick… And she nailed it on her first try. Talk about talented.

She’s also only the second woman to have ever successfully pulled off the trick, the first being France’s Tess Ledeux – who nailed the trick earlier in the same event and ultimately won silver to Gu’s gold.

Gu took to Instagram a few hours ago to celebrate the win, saying she’s “in absolute disbelief still.”

“Thank you friends, family, and fans for all the support and thank you, skiing, for the experiences you have given me. Best day of my life. And to Tess Ledaux and Mathilde Gremaud [the Swiss skier who took bronze] thank you for pushing women’s skiing to the level it’s at now, and for inspiring me for so many years.”

