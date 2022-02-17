IWC Schaffhausen Takes Over Melbourne With Exciting Pilot’s Watch Launch

One of the biggest watch releases of 2021 was IWC Schaffhausen’s refresh of their flagship Big Pilot’s Watch line. Dubbed the Big Pilot’s Watch 43, it’s the purest rendition of the iconic watch yet: bold, focused, finely crafted and deeply distinctive.

The new Big Pilot 43 has quickly proven to be a big hit with fans and has already taken the globe by storm… Fittingly, IWC Schaffhausen has celebrated the Big Pilot 43’s global acclaim with a rollicking global exhibition series, officially tagged #IWCOnTour. After making over 15 stops throughout Europe, the United States and Asia over the last 8 months, the roadshow has now finally made its way Down Under, landing in Australia’s style capital, Melbourne.

#IWCOnTour, which has taken over Melbourne’s iconic Federation Square, is quite unlike anything Australia’s ever seen. Interactive ehxibits, rare vintage watches, unique stories delivered by some of Australia’s most engaging creatives and athletes… Best of all, it’s completely open to the public – no invitation necessary.

What’s more Melbourne than enjoying a barista-made coffee and perusing pieces of horological art?

As a nod to the Big Pilot 43’s utilitarian aesthetic, the expansive activation is housed in what looks like industrial shipping containers – but these boxy booths hide high-tech secrets. They tell the story of the Big Pilot Watch, evolving from a functional aviation timepiece to the cultural icon it is today, and how it’s inspired creators across the arts, fashion, photography, and design.

Global Formula One champion and brand ambassador Lewis Hamilton will feature alongside local brand friends including Emma McKeon, the most successful Australian Olympian of all time and Guy Sebastian, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter on a ‘creator wall’ inside the exhibition.

The wall will showcase short videos – including a few produced in collaboration with DMARGE – telling the inspiring stories of these well-known faces and how the legendary Big Pilot’s Watch has accompanied each of them on their journey to success.

There’s also a showcase of historical Big Pilot watches that have flown in especially from the IWC Museum in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. The exhibition includes the latest Pilot’s collection, consisting of the Big Pilot’s Watch 43 and Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41, alongside selected limited-edition pieces. It’s a dream come true for real watch nuts.

Get up, close and personal with IWC’s most exciting and iconic watches.

“We are delighted to host our first ever exhibition in Australia at Federation Square and let our guests experience the Big Pilot’s story in a fresh and exciting way. We look forward to seeing guests embark on this interactive experience and trying on some of IWC’s most celebrated watches,” Quentin Chalier, IWC’s Brand Manager Australia and New Zealand shares.

The #IWCOnTour roadshow is running from Thursday 17th to Sunday 20th of February 2022 at Federation Square, and is open to the public from 12-5pm on Thursday and Friday, and 12-8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

If you can’t make it to Fed Square, IWC have also commissioned an impressive set of hand-painted murals showing off the new Big Pilot 43 in both Melbourne and Sydney, including a gigantic building-length mural on the corner of Collins St and Elizabeth St, as well as a mural on Gould St, a stone’s throw from Bondi Beach.

Find out more and check out IWC’s intriguing creator stories on their AU/NZ Instagram… And watch this space here at DMARGE, too.

