Let’s Hope Joe Burrow’s Football Is Better Than His Fashion Sense

In just a few minutes’ time, Super Bowl LVI will kick off between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at the Rams’ gargantuan home field, SoFi Stadium.

It’s set to be a sports showdown of epic proportions, as well as a media extravaganza the likes of which we haven’t seen in years – including a stacked half-time show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

It’s set to be a fiercely contested game. Leading bookmakers like Bet365 have the odds in the Rams’ favour, but the Bengals have had a seriously impressive 2021 season. After years of pain and suffering, as CBS calls it, it’s their first winning season, first playoff appearance, first AFC North title since 2015 and first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. We love an underdog.

But we’re worried, sports fans. We’re worried because Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was rocking a truly heinous outfit ahead of the game, and if past Super Bowls are anything to go off, bad dress sense translates to bad on-field performance. Just take a look below.

We don’t know if “Joe Shiesty” was trying to look like a zebra – or if he’s trying to become a white Cam Newton with that hat – but we do know that it’s not a great outfit, and that’s potentially a bad sign for the Bengals.

Why? Well, we’re having flashbacks to last year’s Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, stepped out ahead of Super Bowl LV in a poorly-considered outfit consisting of a too-tight suit and waistcoat paired with a bright red tie and oxfords sans socks.

That outfit was bloody awful… And the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Conversely, the Bucs’ quarterback, the legendary Tom Brady, was incredibly well dressed (or at least, wasn’t a fashion disaster). We’re calling it: fashion sense directly correlates with game sense.

Let’s hope we’re wrong and that Burrow helps lead the Bengals to what would be a historic win. Or, at the very least, that he takes some sartorial pointers from the Rams’ consistently stylish Odell Beckham Jr…

