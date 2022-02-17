Keanu Reeves Reckons Matrix Resurrections Director Was ‘Taking The Piss’

The critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning 1999 film, The Matrix – written and directed by Lana & Lilly Wachowski; known as ‘The Wachowskis’ – is considered one of the best sci-fi films of all time. The success of the first film led to two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, which were also written and directed by The Wachowskis.

For years, Warner Brothers, the production and distribution company behind The Matrix trilogy, wanted to make another Matrix film but star Keanu Reeves was never interested and would only do another Matrix if The Wachowskis returned to, once again, write and direct. The actor told Empire:

“I would always go, ‘well are The Wachowskis involved?’ And then it’d be, ‘no’ and I would say, ‘well, [another Matrix film is] never going to happen’.”

However, when Lana Wachowski called Reeves and confessed she was thinking of doing another Matrix film, Reeves was ecstatic… and that phone call obviously resulted in The Matrix Resurrections gracing our screens last year in December.

Sadly, the fourth Matrix film received average reviews and just couldn’t live up to the golden standard set by the first film. The Guardian gave The Matrix Resurrections a dismal 2 out of 5 stars and declared that the film “doesn’t offer a compelling reason for its existence other than to gouge a fourth income stream from Matrix fans”. Ouch.

The Matrix is considered one of the best sci-fis of all time. Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Perhaps the film garnered negative reviews because Lilly Wachowski didn’t work on the film; after their parents’ death, Lilly needed “time away from [the film] industry” whereas Lana threw herself into writing The Matrix Resurrections script.

Or perhaps, Lana Wachowski’s different approach to the fourth Matrix film – adding more humour and slightly taking the piss out of the first Matrix – was to blame. Although, if you ask Reeves this different approach was “great”.

“It was really, I thought, delightful… [having] more humour [in the film]. Lana Wachowski was also making fun of The Matrix as well, you know, which I thought was great.”

Despite the mixed reviews, Reeves would also happily return for a fifth Matrix as long as Wachowski writes and directs it.

“If she invites me again, I’m in.”

