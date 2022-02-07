‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Fans Will Be On Cloud 9 If They Snap Up This Queensland Home

Thor: Ragnarok is arguably the best film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor trilogy, and now Australian Marvel fans have the chance to purchase and own a cool set-piece from the film; the only catch is, it comes with a house.

A plane that features in Thor: Ragnarok, and even had Chris Hemsworth aboard it during filming, currently sits in the backyard of 196 Petsch Creek Road in Queensland’s Tallebudgera Valley. While the plane is not currently available to purchase separately, you can own it… but only if you buy the entire property, which is for sale.

The plane, that featured in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, sits in the huge backyard of this Queensland property.

The 3.07ha property – which features a stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house – has a price tag of AU$1.85 million and the current owner worked on Thor: Ragnarok, parts of which were filmed in Queensland; hence, how they ended up with the set-piece.

The property’s real estate agent, Shelley Watkins of PRD Real Estate, told 7NEWS Australia that:

“The owner purchased the plane [while] working on the set of Thor… and there [is] interest in the property due to the plane.”

Considering that the white dress Marilyn Monroe wore in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch sold in 2013 for US$5.6 million (roughly AU$7.4 million) and the current Sydney housing market is a nightmare, paying under AU$2 million for both a house AND Thor: Ragnarok memorabilia is an absolute steal.

So, if you’ve got a spare two million laying around and consider yourself a Marvel fan, this could be a wise investment. In the words of Thor himself, it’s “worthy.”

Read Next