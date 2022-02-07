Rafael Nadal’s ‘Low Key’ Welcome Home Moment Every Man Can Relate To

Video: Nadal Meets Wife Xisca At Mallorca Airport

Rafael Nadal has returned home from winning the Australian Open. He was greeted in a low key scene at the airport by his wife Maria Francisca Perello (aka Xisca). Rather than some massive entourage, it was a quiet, touching moment, with it looking like Nadal greeting his wife as if he’d just come home from a tough day at work.

Perello had stayed in Spain rather than join Nadal in Australia. They reunited at Palma de Mallorca airport on Wednesday. There is also a bid to name the airport after Nadal. A petition on change.org has more than 29,000 signatures in support of the notion.

Nadal made history in Australia, fighting back from two sets down to Daniil Medvedev (the world #2) to win 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5 after five hours and 24 minutes on court.

It was one of the sport’s great comebacks and put him ahead of Federer and Djokovic on the number of grand slams won, inspiring Nike to throw a little cheeky shade at the other two GOAT contenders.

After landing in Mallorca and meeting Xisca, Nadal then went to his tennis academy (Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar) in his hometown, Manacor, to present the trophy.

Nadal will probably take some time off to recover, now, with The Sun suggesting Nadal and Xisca might spend it on their £4.5million 80 Sunreef Power catamaran (a custom made superyacht).

The pair met in the early 2000s, and reportedly met through family friends when they started going out in 2005. Marie Clarie describes their relationship as “simply too wholesome.”

Xisca is an insurance worker and business graduate. She also grew up in Mallorca. She now works as project director for the Rafa Nadal Foundation.

Nadal and Perello were together for 14 years before they got married at La Fortaleza castle in 2019. They are known for being a very private couple, and not sharing much with media.

