‘The Rock’ Introduces The World To The Super Bowl… & A Cool New Panerai Watch

After what’s been years of seeing depressingly reduced attendance numbers at big sporting events thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Super Bowl LVI played out yesterday in front of a sell-out crowd at California’s gargantuan SoFi stadium. The game itself was also some of the most exciting and dramatic football in recent memory, with the Los Angeles Rams scoring a touchdown in the last two minutes to secure a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

It wasn’t just the football that was exciting. The star-studded event saw celebrities like Kanye West and LeBron James in attendance, and the stacked half-time show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent was truly something to behold.

We also saw ‘the most likeable person in the world‘ – actor, muscle man and prospective presidential candidate Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – provide a rousing, professional wrestling-style introduction to kick off the hotly-anticipated football final. It was a solid gold performance, and fittingly, he wore a solid gold watch for the occasion: an eye-catching Panerai Submersible Goldtech OroCarbo (ref. PAM01070) worth AU$44,400.

Images: Getty / Panerai

The Rock is known for his love of Panerais, which is perhaps not that surprising – they’re big, beefy watches, perfect for a big, beefy guy. (He also owns hefty pieces from the likes of Audemars Piguet, Breitling, IWC Schaffhausen and others).

RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Revives One Of Rolex’s Most Underrated Watches

The Submersible Goldtech OroCarbo, as the name implies, features a Goldtech case – a unique alloy of gold, copper, and platinum that boasts a lustrous bronze-like red hue while being resistant to any oxidisation and corrosion when exposed to sweat or seawater.

Furthermore, the watch’s bezel is crafted from a combination of Goldtech and Carbotech, yet another proprietary Panerai material made from compressed carbon fibre combined with a high-tech, lightweight polymer.

The contrast between the watch’s gold and black elements is incredibly handsome; it’s sporty, masculine, and very luxurious. It’s not just a pretty face, either: like all Panerai Submersibles, it boasts a water-resistance rating of 300m and has a 3-day power reserve.

Check out some other highlights from The Rock’s impressive watch collection below.

Read Next