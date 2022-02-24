GOAT Quarterback Tom Brady To Produce & Star In New Film

The legendary Tom Brady, who recently announced that he was retiring after playing in the National Football League for an impressive 22 seasons, seems to have his eyes now firmly set on Hollywood.

According to Variety, Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, has signed on to produce and play himself in the upcoming film, Eighty For Brady. Inspired by a true story, the film will follow four best friends – who are also all avid New England Patriots fans – as they embark on a trip to see their idol, Brady, play at the Super Bowl LI game.

The four friends will be played by the iconic actresses Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno & Sally Field. Eighty For Brady is, of course, set in 2017, the year Super Bowl LI took place; a great choice as that football game featured one of the best moments in Brady’s entire career – the Atlanta Falcons were up by 25 points but Brady brought the Patriots back up, which allowed them to win the championship game.

Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda, as well as Rita Moreno & Sally Field, will star in Eighty For Brady. Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI

According to IMDb, Eighty For Brady will be a drama; but will surely have some comedic moments considering Tomlin and Fonda’s knack for comedy. And Kyle Marvin, co-writer and star of the critically acclaimed film, The Climb, is set to direct the film.

Eighty For Brady, surprisingly, isn’t Brady’s first foray into the film industry; in 2020, he launched 199 Productions – a multi-platform content company – that allowed Brady to partner with Joe & Anthony Russo (the guys who directed Avengers: Endgame) and produce a documentary called Unseen Football; although that hasn’t been released yet.

As for Eighty For Brady, it’s currently in development, so there’s been no announcement on when the movie will begin filming or when it will be released but hopefully, it’ll be in theatres sooner rather than later!

Read Next