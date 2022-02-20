Tom Holland Bartended At A London Bar. He Was Quickly Fired

Tom Holland, the actor best-known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has just debuted as another iconic character. Uncharted, a film based on the popular video games of the same name, opened in cinemas around the world over the weekend and Holland stars as Nathan Drake, the protagonist from the games.

However, it sounds like preparing for the film was no easy feat. First, Holland mistook a gift from his co-star Mark Wahlberg as a sex toy, and then he got fired from a bar in London… Let us explain.

In Uncharted, Drake has some impressive bartending skills, so Holland, eager to nail his role, went to a bartending school and even got a job as a bartender before filming began. The actor told SiriusXM:

“I went to a bartending school, I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun; I just really enjoyed it.”

Of course, Holland had to be a bit secretive about his new barkeep job because he is currently one of the biggest stars on the planet, so he would go into work at the bar covertly.

Holland’s character Nathan Drake bartends in Uncharted. Image Credit: Sony Pictures

“I would go in there and take the bartender’s clothes and be in there undercover; it was fun, I enjoyed myself.”

However, Holland’s boss eventually figured out that his new employee was drawing too much attention to the bar and pulled in too many customers, so Holland was swiftly fired.

“As word spread around town and, like, people started figuring out that oh, yeah apparently Tom Holland’s bartending at this bar, then the General Manager starting figuring it out, and then eventually, I sort of got kicked out…”

Holland says he’s been back to the bar since but the relationship between him and his ex-manager is “rocky”. It seems though, that the young actor hopes the manager gets over Holland’s fame and lets him return to work.

“I’ve been giving them a lot of press though so they should just shut up and let me work.”

Holland did announce in December last year that he wanted to take a break from acting, so maybe he’s found his calling in bartending. He did admit, “I like making an espresso martini,” so perhaps, we won’t be seeing Holland as the new James Bond drinking a martini anytime soon; he’ll be behind a bar making the martinis.

