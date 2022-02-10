Not Even A Rolex ‘Batman’ Can Save Tom Holland’s New Style Direction

If you’ve spent the last few years bulking up because you think it’s beefcakes like Chris Hemsworth that get all the girls, well, we’ve got some bad news for you. It’s skinny, sensitive-looking blokes like Tom Holland who are all the rage in Hollywood right now.

It’s not hard to see why. Height aside, Tom Holland’s the full package. Smart, funny, talented, worldly… He’s even got pretty impeccable taste in watches, as any English gentleman worth their salt should. He’s also pretty dapper. Most of the time, at least.

His latest outfit has given us pause on that account. Stepping out in Madrid earlier this week for the Spanish premiere of his latest blockbuster, Uncharted, the 25-year-old Brit looked positively nebbish with his new long hair, a blue turtleneck and some odd checked pants.

Not even the uncontroversially stylish watch on his wrist – a Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Batman’ on an Oyster bracelet (ref. 126710BLNR-0003) – could distract from the awkwardness of his fit. Argh Tom, you’re killing us here!

The GMT-Master is easily one of the most iconic and desirable watches on the planet. It’s so popular that its different variants have all received widely-recognised and slightly wacky nicknames from the watch community.

You’re probably familiar with the ‘Pepsi’ (a GMT-Master with a red and blue bezel). Other GMT-Masters with established nicknames include the ‘Coke’ (black and red bezel), the ‘Root Beer’ (brown and yellow bezel on two-tone yellow gold and steel) and, finally, the ‘Batman’ (black and blue bezel), which is what Holland’s wearing here. He also owns a Root Beer, by the way.

But back to that outfit – it’s hideous! Fans online have already pointed out the obvious comparison with famous science communicator Carl Sagan, although we reckon he looks more like a high school drama teacher, or librarian. Do we get extra credit if we write an essay on Spider-Man?

