Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Has A Surprising Past

By now, you’ve probably heard or read all about President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. You may have even read up on Putin’s past or perhaps watched a documentary detailing Putin’s rise to power.

But what you probably didn’t know is that Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a successful career as a comedian and actor before he transitioned to politics.

After being a part of the winning team of KVN’s Major League (a Russian comedy competition) at just 17 years old in 1997, Zelenskyy went on to create what would soon become a production company, called Kvartal 95.

From there, Zelenskyy starred in various Ukrainian films such as Love In The Big City, Office Romance. Our Time, Rzhevsky Versus Napoleon and 8 First Dates. He also starred in a Ukraine comedy series, Servant of the People. Ironically, the character he played was a high-school teacher who ended up becoming the Ukraine president. You can watch a teaser trailer for Servant of the People below:

Kvartal 95 officially registered a political party (named Servant of the People after the TV show) in Ukraine in 2018 after Servant of the People became a massive hit. Shortly after, on the 31st of December 2018, Zelenskyy announced his candidacy for the 2019 Ukrainian presidential election.

Zelenskyy worked as a comedian and actor up until roughly 2018-2019, as the most recent episode of Servant of the People – which he starred in – aired in March 2019. One month later, on the 21st of April 2019, Zelenskyy was elected president of Ukraine; in a landslide, we might add, with 73 per cent of the votes.

