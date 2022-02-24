American Couple’s Remarkable Fitness Transformation Shows The Power Of Incremental Changes

An American couple has taken to TikTok to share a fitness transformation that has left their followers astounded.

Natasha started off at 233.4 pounds, according to one video on her channel, further back in her “postpartum journey.”

She then lost 86 pounds, she revealed in further videos. Then, in one of her latest clips, she says that between herself and her partner combined, they have now lost 155 pounds.

[Watch what it looks like to lose 155 pounds (as a couple) in the video above]

“Congratulations on your hard work…you both look amazing,” one TikTok user wrote. “ You guys both look like 20 years younger… congratulations,” said another.

“They went from looking in their 40s to looking in their 20s,” another TikTok user said.

Another asked: “How did you think to film all of these before videos??” Natasha responded: “I knew it would happen.”

“Congrats I hope it makes u both happy and u didn’t just do it cause people told u to,” another follower wrote.

Natasha, in previous clips, attributes her change to incremental details.

“Stop focussing on all the things you can’t do, and start focussing on all the things you can add in order to lose weight,” she said.

“Instead of: ‘I can’t eat this, I can’t eat that, I’m on a diet,’ change your thinking. What are some things you can start doing? Start drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning right when you wake up. Start going for a 10-minute walk every day. Make your first item of every meal a vegetable.”

“When you get good at all those things you can expand on it. You can start drinking a glass of water before all your meals and first thing in the morning. You can increase your walks to 20 mins a day, you can eat an entire serving of vegetables at all your meals.”

“The best way to get started is just to start small.”

Read Next