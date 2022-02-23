All The Countries You Need A Booster Shot To Visit

War might be (feared to be) breaking out in Europe, a pandemic might still be raging in Indonesia, and America might be as bonkers as ever. But (if you’re anything like us), it’s still easy to find yourself daydreaming about travel.

On that note, these are all the countries you need to get a COVID booster shot to (easily) go to, as per the latest information we could find, as of the time of writing, on Tuesday the 22nd of February, 2022. Because – if you’re going to flit around the globe – you may as well do it as ‘no fuss’ as possible.

This list, we should note, comprises the countries where having a booster shot will make your life significantly easier when travelling there (but that’s not to say you outright can’t go to them without getting your booster. You just have to jump through way more hoops).

Austria

Austria requires you to have taken your COVID-19 booster shot if 270 days have passed since your last vaccine. Getting your booster also makes you exempt from a pre-arrival PCR test (which non boosted travellers must do before landing in Austria). Travellers who have not received a booster shot must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours.

Another way of gaining entry to Austria is by showing proof you have previously caught COVID-19 and recovered (you’ll still need to show a pre arrival PCR test if you fall into this camp though, if you haven’t been fully vaccinated). If you’ve been fully vaccinated and have recovered from COVID-19 (and have proof) then you are exempt from a pre-arrival PCR test. Likewise, children under 12 are exempt from showing proof of vaccination or a negative pre arrivalPCR test if they are travelling with a fully vaccinated or recovered adult.

Croatia

To visit Croatia, getting your booster shot will make your life much easier if your last vaccination was more than 270 days ago. The rule is that you either need to have had your second vaccine in the last 270 days, have had your booster, or, if you are unvaccinated, provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival (or a negative rapid antigen taken within 48 hours of arrival). According to Smart Traveller, to prove you have been vaccinated you need to show a vaccination certificate, such as the Australian International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate or the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Alternatively, you need proof you have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 9 months. If you have a test in Croatia you should remain in self-isolation until you receive a negative result.

France

Since the 12th of February 2022, fully vaccinated individuals have been able to enter France without proof of pre-entry testing, even if they arrive from non-EU countries.

The statement of the French Ministry of Interior said, “for travellers vaccinated within the meaning of European regulations, no more tests will be required on departure. Proof of a complete vaccination schedule becomes sufficient to arrive in France, regardless of the country of origin, as was the case before the distribution of the Omicron variant.”

According to Forbes, “unvaccinated travelers are allowed from green list countries (currently the EU, Schengen and EU safe-list countries) with a pre-departure test, whilst unvaccinated travelers from the orange list (everywhere else) must provide an essential reason for travel and would be subject to random testing upon arrival.”

The three ways to prove you are eligible for entry are: a vaccine certificate showing full vaccination, a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 (from 11 days to 6 months prior to your entry date) or a certificate of medical reasons for not being vaccinated.

Children under 12 do not need to present a Covid certificate or a vaccination pass to enter France.

Travel + Leisure reported on February the 7th that all travellers 18 and older who have been vaccinated for more than 9 months will need a booster shot to enter France.

Greece

According to Smarttraveller: “To enter Greece, you’ll need either a negative PCR test conducted at least 72 hours before travelling or a negative rapid antigen test taken 24 hours before travelling.”

Smarttraveller adds: “Greece has COVID-19 restrictions in place that differ for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. You may have difficulty using a non-EU issued vaccination certificate to gain entry to venues (see ‘Travel’). Masks and social distancing are mandatory in all indoor spaces (such as shops and airports) as well as for all outdoor areas.”

Iceland

Iceland is letting in vaccinated travellers without restrictions, but it’s mandatory for them to be boosted if it has been more than 270 days since the final shot of their initial vaccination series. If you’re going to Iceland you need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of your departure. If you have got COVID-19 and recovered within the past 180 days you are exempt from the pre-arrival test.

Israel

Israel’s definition for “fully vaccinated” now implies getting a booster shot. You are only allowed in as a tourist if you meet this definition. The exception to this is if you were only recently fully vaccinated (within the 180 days prior to your travel to Israel) and so don’t need a booster shot yet, or those who have a medical exemption for not receiving the vaccine.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands allows a little more leeway than Israel on boosters. But you still need to get one. From February the 1st, the Netherlands has placed a 270-day expiry date on second vaccinations. The upshot? Travellers to The Netherlands must have received their second dose within the last nine months or have had a booster shot.

Singapore

From February the 14th, if you’re 18 or older, Singapore will only accept you if you have had your final Covid-19 vaccine in the last 270 days.

From March the 14th, this is predicted to apply to travellers aged 12 years and older. The way around it? Get your booster and you will continue to be deemed fully vaccinated beyond this stretch of time.

Spain

From the 1st of February 2022, Spain will only accept travellers who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 within the last 270 days. “Those who received a second dose more than nine months ago must get a booster to enter, which must be administered more than 14 days before travelling,” news.com.au reports.

Switzerland

“Like Spain, travellers hoping to visit Switzerland must do so within 270 days of receiving their second dose of the vaccine. Nine months after that, they must have a booster jab to visit,” (news.com.au).

