Zlatan Ibrahimovic Is Truly Not Human

Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn’t do push-ups; Zlatan pushes the world down. Zlatan Ibrahimovic can kill two stones with one bird. Zlatan can dribble a bowling ball. The myths go on. The reason the jokes started in the first place is because the 40-year-old Swede has a larger than life persona, and is one of the most entertaining characters (and, in his prime, was one of the best players) in world football (remember the time he absolutely mugged off Joe Hart?).

He’s also still going strong at an elite level. After injuring his ACL while playing for Manchester United a few years ago (a career-ender for many athletes) he went to LA Galaxy, before returning to Europe to play with AC Milan in Serie A. His contract expires at the end of this season with Milan, but he has no intention of hanging his boots up just yet.

Zlatan after snapping his ACL. Image Credit: Bleacher report

And why would he? He’s still mixing it with the best in Italy, and he’s still able to rip inverted crunches while hanging off a punching bag. Speaking of positions very few of us would be likely to find ourselves hanging in, Zlatan last night took to Instagram to share a video of himself doing exactly that – adding yet another extreme workout to his name.

Video: Zlatan Rips Inverted Crunches Off A Punching Bag

He captioned the video “patience,” in reference to an Achilles injury he picked up against Juventus which saw him sit out of this weekend’s derby against Inter Milan. His workout impressed his followers. One wrote: “Io a 24 anni non sto in equilibrio nemmeno in bici” which, according to Google Translate, means: “At 24, I’m not even in balance on a bike.” Another follower (Sky Sport, to be precise) wrote: “We also like this on a Monday morning.”

Image Credit: Times Of India

Fellow player Samu Castillejo wrote: “animal” (with a strong arm emoji). Another wrote the common Zlatan refrain: “lions don’t compare themselves to humans.”

Here’s hoping Zlatan makes a fast recovery and can put those abs to good use; maybe he can even help AC Milan fight for that Scudetto.

