Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s ‘Rambo’ Workout Will Get You Jacked – No Matter Your Age

Iconic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said that when his surgeon opened up his knee for his ACL operation a few years ago, he remarked that Zlatan had the knee of a person ten years or so younger, such was the shape he was in.

It’s not just his knees that are in good shape: at 41 years old Zlatan is still a beast. In fact, he looks stronger than ever.

Enter: the following video. Not content with proving he’s truly not human (last week) by ripping inverted crunches off a boxing bag, he today posted the following video.

Video: Zlatan’s ‘Rambo’ Workout

The video shows Zlatan doing a Rambo-esque workout which (we believe) was inspired by a scene from one of the Rambo movies. The exercise involves stretching down backwards with your legs draped over a barbell, filling two cups with water, then crunching up to deposit the water in a bucket between your legs.

Zlatan makes the workout more difficult by putting an elastic exercise band around his ankles – a variation that targets the glutes and makes the legs work harder.

There you have it – a workout that will have you sweating buckets (and hopefully contribute towards getting you jacked) no matter what your age.

