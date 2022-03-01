Andrew Garfield’s Mum Made Him Take A Banana To The SAG Awards

Andrew Garfield is on top of the world right now.

The 38-year-old has been enjoying somewhat of a renaissance after his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His stint as the famous superhero between 2012 and 2016 had a mixed reception at the time, but after No Way Home, fans have discovered a newfound appreciation for the affable British-American actor.

Garfield’s not letting his time in the limelight affect his characteristic good humour and humility, however… And he hasn’t forgotten the importance of a healthy snack. Garfield was spotted rocking up to the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in California yesterday carrying a banana, so he’d have something to eat on the red carpet.

We love a well-dressed, potassium-filled man.

The dude just loves bananas, apparently – check out this glamour shot from 2016. Images: Twitter/Vogue

Garfield paired his high-fructose refreshment with an equally refreshing pinstriped suit; a slick black shirt and tie; and an OMEGA De Ville Trésor watch on his wrist to boot. Garfield is a bit of a watch aficionado, with pieces from brands as diverse as Citizen and Hamilton in his collection as well.

Garfield was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the SAG Awards for his depiction of playwright Jonathan Larson in the musical biopic tick, tick… BOOM! The category was ultimately won by Will Smith for playing Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams, in another biopic, King Richard.

Other nominees in the same category included another member of the Marvel fraternity, Benedict Cumberbatch, for The Power of the Dog; Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

