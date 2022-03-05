Anthony Albanese’s ‘Glow-Up’ Suggests Australia Is No Place For Well-Dressed Politicians

Anthony Albanese has never been known as a style icon. The leader of the Australian Labor Party and Leader of the Opposition, who’s been in politics for over 25 years, has always been about progressive activism and effective, measured leadership – not about wearing fancy suits or looking good at corporate soirées.

But with the 2022 federal election on the horizon, Albanese – or as most Aussies know him, Albo – has debuted an interesting new style direction with a flashy interview and photoshoot in Australian Women’s Weekly which has women all across the country quietly thinking to themselves, ‘Albo’s a bit of a dish’.

Actually, Albo’s been quietly refining his style over the last few months. He’s lost a bit of weight, started rocking slick hornrimmed glasses, and wearing nice (but not overly flashy) tailored suits. It’s just that this interview has thrown his ‘glow-up’ into the national spotlight. Whatever, that’s not important.

What is important is the lesson Albo’s style evolution can teach Aussie men: namely, that it’s never too late to get fit or change your look.

Albo pairs a dark shirt with light chinos and some GAT-style sneakers – a classic smart casual look. Image: Women’s Weekly

Like many men, Albo needed a traumatic life experience to finally encourage him to make a change. After almost dying in a car accident at the start of 2021, Albo continued to cut back on alcohol after his recovery period and installed a treadmill in his Canberra office. According to The Daily Mail, he’s lost over 15kgs in just over a year.

Of course, you could also be cynical and say Albo’s slimming down and wardrobe overhaul is because he wants to win an election – and you’d be right. But you don’t need to have a near-death experience or want to run for Prime Minister if you want to make a change in your life, either.

To that end, if you’re looking to lose a bit of weight yourself (perhaps so you can justify splurging on a nice new wardrobe), here’s our guide to the best full-body workouts that’ll help you burn fat like nobody’s business – and they’re good for beginners, too.

