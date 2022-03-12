3 Stunning Places You Won’t Believe Exist In Australia

Travel blogger Hayley Andersen has taken to social media to share three places she can’t believe exist in Australia. The three places are Gibson Steps (Victoria), Wilsons’s Prom (Victoria) and Jervis Bay (NSW).

This comes off the back of a series of videos in which the TikTok creator, who has 227.4 thousand followers, shares other places she was surprised to find down under (including such picks as Hutt Lagoon and The Whitsundays).

Watch Hayley Andersen reveal 3 places she can’t believe exist in Australia

In the video, Andersen gives viewers a glimpse at what makes each destination special. In the case of Gibson Steps it’s the epic cliff caves. In the case of Wilson’s Prom, it’s the insane ‘am I in Greece?’ type waters. In the case of Jervis Bay it’s the stunning white sand (and the blue-green water).

Andersen isn’t the only one pleasantly surprised by these locales. Flight Centre’s TikTok avatar wrote in the comments: “😮.”

Images via TikTok. Credit: Hayley Andersen(@haylsa)

Many other followers chimed in, too, expressing their amazement.

This isn’t the first time people have been blown away by the range of landscapes Australia, a country whose landmass is about 50 per cent greater than Europe (and 32 times greater than the United Kingdom), has.

DMARGE spoke to traveller Alana McDonald, who is one half of travel duo @laplivin, last year, who shared some of her favourite Australian Maldives alternatives. Wilsons’s Prom made this list, as did a number of others not mentioned by Andersen.

“Wilson’s Prom, Rapid Bay, Flaherty’s Beach, Daly Head,” McDonald told DMARGE, when asked what her favourite ‘Maldives esque’ destinations were.

DMARGE also spoke to Maddison Papantoniou, who is currently travelling Australia in a Land Cruiser with her partner Jake Rusanoff.

“We’ve experienced hot outback and vast desert, lush tropics, gnarly surf beaches and bustling cities – all without even jumping on a plane.”

What are you waiting for? Get out there and explore.

Read Next