NSW Bus Driver Arrested After Allegedly Letting A 16-Year-Old Boy Drive

A NSW bus driver has been busted after allegedly letting a 16-year-old boy drive his bus. The Daily Mail reports it happened three times, while 9 News says it happened “on and off” for two weeks. The Leader reports it happened on “several occasions.”

Police from Campsie, a suburb in Sydney’s south-west, had their suspicions raised after receiving reports the bus driver was letting the teenager drive while there were passengers on the bus. This happened a number of times between March the 10th and March the 27th, police reportedly allege.

According to 9 News, police visited a home in Menai at about 2pm yesterday, “where they arrested the 25-year-old bus driver.”

“He was taken to Sutherland Police station and charged with negligently moving/driving a vehicle and subjecting persons to risk,” 9 News reports. He has reportedly been given conditional bail and is due to appear at Sutherland Local Court on April the 28th.

Read Next