Video Shows Colin Kaepernick Isn’t Giving Up On His NFL Dream Just Yet

Colin Kaepernick isn’t giving up on his NFL dream just yet, a video recently posted to his Instagram page suggests.

In fact, the 34-year-old could be in the best shape of his life, some sources have said (according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

This comes after he posted a video of his throwing practice with the caption: “Still working.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, after controversy erupted around his protests against social and racial inequality. In that season he amassed 16 passing touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games.

He has spent the past couple of years working with his non-profit group, Know Your Rights Camp (and working on his Netflix series).

Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017 after relinquishing his 49ers contract. He and his former teammate Eric Reid filed a complaint against the NFL, alleging that team owners conspired to keep them unsigned for protesting.

The pair eventually agreed to a confidential settlement with the NFL.

Kaepernick does appear to want to return to the NFL, however, telling Ebony last October: “I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again.”

“That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.” Colin Kaepernick

The time away from the league could stop Kaepernick from being signed, “although several teams could be desperate for quarterback help with limited options in free agency or the draft,” Bleacher Report explains.

Twitter users commenting on Kaepernick’s latest training video shared the teams they thought Kaepernick would be good for.

One wrote: “So many teams who could use Kaep rn: Bears Browns Buccaneers Colts Dolphins Giants Lions Panthers Saints Seahawks Steelers Texans.”

Another, on Instagram, wrote of the 6 year veteran, “Could start for half the damn NFL! Ridiculous.”

Here’s hoping we get to see Kaepernick back on the big stage soon.

