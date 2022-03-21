Drake’s $1.9 Million Frank Ocean Necklace Proves ‘Bling’ Is Dead

Drake has never been one for subtlety.

The man born Aubrey Graham – who you might know better as one of the world’s biggest celebrities and most successful musicians – is rumoured to have a net worth in excess of US$250 million, and he’s not afraid to splash that cash, especially where jewellery is concerned.

From Patek Philippe and Richard Mille watches customised by Virgil Abloh and Chrome Hearts to diamond rings and boatloads of chains, Drake likes to make a statement and loves to collaborate with in-demand tastemakers on his pieces.

His latest pickup takes things to the next level. The 35-year-old Canadian superstar was spotted courtside at a Toronto Raptors game in his hometown on Friday wearing a US$1.9 million chain made by fellow rapper Frank Ocean’s jewellery company, Homer. That’s right. $1.9 mil.

We’ve seen rappers rock some seriously outrageous bling before but this blows everything out of the water. Sorry, fellas: bling is dead. Drake killed it.

Drake shares a closer look at his chain on his IG feed. Images: @champagnepapi / Homer

Crafted from 18ct white gold, the ‘Sphere Legs High Jewelry Necklace’ features a chain made from orbs joined by pavé links, with each orb boasting a 0.33-inch brilliant-cut white diamond with an average weight of 2.326 carats. The pendant features another four orb branches with 0.33-inch diamonds, plus a final brilliant-cut stone in the centre, for a total weight of 127.5 carats.

Those are some seriously huge diamonds. Consider this: the average engagement ring diamond is somewhere between 1.08 and 1.2 carats… And this chain has dozens of orbs each containing those big 2.326 carat diamonds.

This means Drake officially has the most expensive chain on the planet, with his Homer piece eclipsing the previous record holder, Rick Ross.

RELATED: Justin Bieber’s Latest ‘Outrageous’ Rolex Flex Imparts Timeless Truth About Watch Investing

‘The Boss’ famously commissioned a chain back in 2010 which depicts a miniature of himself, wearing a chain that’s a miniature of himself: an Inception-worthy piece that reportedly cost him US$1.5 million.

But that chain pales in comparison to the outrageousness of Drizzy’s newest flex. As the man himself has said, “distance between us is not like a store, this isn’t a closeable gap.” Take that.

Read Next