Brave American Man Uses Rare $4 Million Ferrari Enzo As Daily Driver

The sad thing about most Ferraris – or indeed most really expensive cars – is that they are very rarely driven like they’re meant to be driven.

Most Ferrari owners baby their cars, driving them on only the most special of occasions and cloistering them away in garages for 99% of their life. Very few Ferrari owners take their cars out on the track or even on the highway. I mean, we get it: if you’re going to drop hundreds of thousands of dollars on a car, you want to be careful with it. But it’s still a shame.

But one Ferrari owner doesn’t care about any of that. And what a Ferrari.

Salt Lake City local and exotic car enthusiast @dryl8k has been documenting how he uses an incredibly rare and valuable Ferrari Enzo as his daily driver and has even cracked 90,000 miles (144,000 kilometres) on the thing – making it quite possibly the world’s highest mileage Enzo.

Filling up the Enzo. Considering it does 23l/100km (10.23 US mpg), you have to do this fairly frequently… Image: @dryl8k

Officially known as the Type F140 or the Enzo Ferrari, the car is, as you may have guessed, named after the founder of the great Italian sports car marque of the same name. Old Man Ferrari never got to see the Enzo in real life (having passed in 1988 at the ripe old age of 90), but we’re sure he’d be impressed: the Enzo stands out as one of the most distinctive and impressive cars Ferrari has ever made.

Produced from 2002 to 2004, the Enzo was designed to be like a street-legal Formula One car. Not only does the car use groundbreaking F1 technologies such as a carbon fibre body and the transmission from Ferrari’s contemporaneous F1 car, but it also features technologies F1 cars aren’t allowed to use, like active aerodynamics and traction control.

Powered by a 6.0L V12 engine, the Enzo makes 485kW, has a top speed of over 355km/h and does 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds: figures that still hold up today, almost two decades after it first hit the market. It remains one of the most powerful naturally aspirated production cars in the world and an incredibly desirable investment, the seller relates.

Only 400 were ever made, and the car was originally only sold to existing Ferrari customers – specifically those who had previously bought the F40 and F50, with all cars but one sold in this way even before production began. Enzos regularly sell at auction for over US$4 million. The last example ever produced (which was previously owned by Pope John Paul II) sold for a record $6 million.

Using the Enzo as a tyre hauler, and proof the odometer has hit 90,000 miles. Images: @dryl8k

We don’t think @dryl8k’s really that hung up about the resale price of his Enzo, though. Not only does he drive it frequently, but he drives it in all conditions – including snow – and has even used it to haul tyres. That’s probably the hardest work a Ferrari of any calibre has ever done…

This man must have some seriously huge cojones.

