How Much It Costs To Rent The World’s Largest Charter Yacht For A Week

Take a sneak peek at The Flying Fox in @saltcharter’s video above

We’d all like to slurp champagne and swim over crystal clear waters for a week. Unfortunately, at about $48,000 a pop, super yacht swanning is not a realistic holiday aspiration for most. And that’s just for a ‘normal’ charter yacht. What about when it comes to the world’s largest yacht for charter?

Enter: The Flying Fox. The Flying Fox is the world’s largest charter yacht and also the most expensive. It costs 3 million euros ($4,513,035 AUD) a week to charter. Before you say: “get f*cked,” however, take a look at The Flying Fox’s features (@saltcharter’s video shows it off well).

The Flying Fox is 136 metres long and every millimetre is custom made. The Flying Fox is available to charter via superyacht specialists Imperial.

Image Credit: Boat International

Imperial talks up her “curvy and extraordinary exterior design” and “dove grey hull” and “22.5m wide beam” which ensure a super comfortable living area, which is also quite unique.

The Flying Fox accommodates up to 25 guests, spread out among 11 cabins, all of which enjoy private sea-view terraces. There’s also a cinema (and a crew of 55) on board.

The main deck’s swimming pool is 12-metres long, and is more like something you’d expect to see on a cruise ship rather than a superyacht. The Flying Fox also has a 400 square meter, 2-floor spa.

The Flying Fox was built in 2019 and has a max speed of 20 knots (and a cruising speed of 17 knots). “Toys” include 3 jetskis, 4 seabobs, 4 poseidon rebreathers, 1 zapata flyboard, 3 e-foils, 1 awake RÄVIK 3, professional kite inventory (and instructors), stand up paddleboards, kayaks, water skis and towable inflatables.

It was rumoured that Jeff Bezos was the owner a couple of years ago. But it turns out he’s building his own (and dismantling Dutch bridges to do so in the process). Some things must just remain a mystery, I guess…

